OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will host the 2024 National Housing Conference on March 18 and 19 in Ottawa. This in-person event will serve as a platform for a national conversation on restoring housing affordability and accelerating construction.

The speakers invited at this year's conference are thought leaders, industry experts and innovators who will share their knowledge, insights and experiences in the housing sector and beyond.

Members of the media who wish to cover this event must register by contacting the CMHC Media Relations team at [email protected]

Here is the conference program with all the details.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter ) , YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: CMHC Media Relations, [email protected]