/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Steps for Canadian PFAS and Plastics Registry Compliance/

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 16, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the steps for achieving compliance with the Canadian PFAS and Federal Plastics Registry. Using example products, this webinar will guide participants through the entire compliance process for both Canadian PFAS and Canadian Plastics Registry.

The Canadian PFAS reporting requirement is outlined under a CEPA Section 71 notice, issued in July of 2024, with a submission deadline of January 29 2025. Meanwhile, the Canadian Federal Plastics Registry is governed by a CEPA Section 46 notice, which mandates re-occuring data submissions.

With these new regulations approaching rapidly, it's essential to understand the key differences between them and similar global standards. This webinar will provide a clear step-by-step guide to compliance for both Canadian regulations, using sample products to illustrate each stage of the process.

Key topics will include:

Scope of Canadian PFAS reporting

Initial scoping questions

Actions to take following scoping questions

Overview of the three different reporting declarations for Canadian PFAS

Completing the excel reporting form for Section 71

Scope and requirements of the Canadian Federal Plastics Registry

A comparison of 2025 vs 2026 reporting requirements

Determining the number of reporting outputs for a company

Product models and average bill of materials examples

Rolling up the data for submission

Interactive Q&A session

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on October 16.

Webinars - Steps for Canada PFAS and Plastics Registry Compliance

Date: 16 October 2024

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour including Q&A

To Register:

10am - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XpGgG0OXSHK0hKEBzkkPvg

2pm - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sPWt9ZADTLaqpSG58JpJkg

or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing). Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.

