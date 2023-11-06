/R E P E A T -- Claigan Webinar - Compliance to the US TSCA PFAS Final Rule/

How to comply with the US PFAS reporting requirements

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - On November 8th, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will be presenting a webinar on the compliance requirements and processes for the US TSCA PFAS reporting final rule. This webinar will discuss the compliance requirements, reporting fields to be submitted, and recommended compliance processes for articles (physical products).

On October 11 2023, the US EPA published their final rule for reporting of PFAS. This final rule sets out the reporting requirements for chemical and article manufacturers into the CDX reporting system. Based on industry feedback, the EPA has created a 'streamlined' process for reporting of PFAS in articles. However, as streamlined the reporting process is, it still requires significant PFAS material and use information from articles manufacturers and importers.

Claigan's webinar will go over the reporting requirements in detail and the recommended method for article importers and manufacturers to report their PFAS, back to 2011 (the EPA final rule requirements). Claigan's explanation will have the usual in-depth information, practicality, and tangible examples.

Topics to include

Timelines

Reporting fields

Exemptions

Common uses of PFAS in articles

Example declarations

Recommended compliance process

How to handle a diverse product portfolio

How to handle reporting of historical PFAS use

Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinar schedule on November 8.

Webinars - US TSCA PFAS Reporting Final Rule

Date: 8 November 2023

Time: 10am and 2pm

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A (like 1.25 hours)

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/7901714415134615127 or on Claigan's Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance. Claigan has tested thousands of products for REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.

At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

