/R E P E A T -- Check your tickets - Loto-Québec is looking for the winner of the latest record jackpot, $70,000,000, and two millionaires!/ Français
Oct 22, 2020, 06:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Do you have lottery tickets that you still haven't checked? You could be the winner of a whopping $70,000,000 and not know it! Loto-Québec is asking the media for help in finding the person who purchased the winning ticket for the October 9 Lotto Max draw in the Montréal area.
What's more, two $1,000,000 prizes and one $500,000 prize have yet to be claimed. The winning tickets were purchased in Gatineau, the regional county municipality of Thérèse-De Blainville and Saint-Hubert.
A reminder that, under the current circumstances, customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto-Québec Lotteries app.
To see the list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more, please go to the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.
Unclaimed prizes:
|
$70,000,000 – Lotto Max
Administrative region: Montréal
Draw date: October 9, 2020
Prize category: Grand prize
|
$1,000,000 – Québec Max
Administrative region: Outaouais (Gatineau)
Draw date: July 5, 2019
Prize category: Additional selection
|
$1,000,000 – Extra
Administrative region: Laurentides (regional county municipality of Thérèse-De Blainville)
Draw date: July 24, 2019
Prize category: Grand prize
Claim deadline: January 22, 2021
|
$500,000 – Lotto Max
Administrative region: Montérégie (Saint-Hubert)
Draw date: January 7, 2020
Prize category: Maxmillions (shared)
Claim deadline: January 6, 2021
Unclaimed prizes: More information
- Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.
- Please note: Owners of physical lottery tickets with an expiry date between March 17 and September 17, 2020, inclusively who've won a prize will have an additional six months to claim it.
- Loto-Québec informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize over $100,000 has still not been claimed after several weeks.
- Please go to the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com to see the list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more.
- Press releases and social media messages related to these unclaimed prizes may also be issued.
- Unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.
COVID-19: How to claim your prize
As part of the collective effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of its customers and employees, Loto-Québec has reopened its prize claim offices in Montréal and Quebec City by appointment only, and only for prize claims amounting to $10,000 or more. Right now, the safest and most efficient way to claim a prize amounting to less than $10,000 is by mail. Prizes amounting to $600 or less can be claimed at any Loto-Québec retailer. The payment terms for prizes won on lotoquebec.com remain the same.
About Loto-Québec
Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and October 19, 2020, Loto-Québec paid out 90 prizes of $1,000,000 or more to lottery winners. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lotteries have provided 12 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.
Lotteries website: loteries.lotoquebec.com
Hashtag: #lotoquebec
twitter.com/lotoquebec
facebook.com/LotoQuebecLoteries
youtube.com/LotoQuebec
instagram.com/lotoquebec_officiel
linkedin.com/company/loto-quebec
SOURCE Loto-Québec
For further information: Source: Patrice Lavoie, Corporate Director, Media and Public Affairs, Loto-Québec and Its Subsidiaries, 514-499-5130, [email protected], twitter.com/patricelavoie; For more information: Renaud Dugas, Senior Advisor, Media and Public Affairs, Loto-Québec and Its Subsidiaries, 514-499-5208, [email protected]