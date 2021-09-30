MONTREAL WEST, QC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM) is releasing its brief presented as part of the consultations on Bill 96, An Act respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec. The ASM emphasizes the importance of bilingualism, which is an inherent part of the municipalities' identity. If Bill 96 is adopted, the ASM wants bilingual municipalities to be able to continue providing services to citizens and concluding agreements with corporations in both languages, as is currently the case. In addition, it is essential that municipalities be able to use both English and French when drafting notices, agendas and minutes for all deliberative meetings.

"We believe that the bilingual status of some municipalities must be maintained, even in the event of a downward demographic shift. On the ground, we see no issues justifying the removal of this right from municipalities that currently have this status, quite the opposite. It is important to have the flexibility to provide optimal services to all the citizens of our municipalities. That said, there is a real discontent and concern in our communities when this unnecessary debate periodically resurfaces in the public arena," said Beny Masella, President of the ASM and Mayor of Montreal West.

The ASM believes the bill contains some interesting measures regarding the maintenance of the bilingual status of municipalities that have a significant proportion of residents who speak English as their mother tongue.

The ASM brief with detailed recommendations is available at the following links:

A number of questions remain unanswered, including what should be done with existing English contracts. Furthermore, a number of municipalities have already passed resolutions to ensure they remain bilingual. Will the government recognize these resolutions? The recognition of these resolutions by the Government of Quebec is one of the Association's fundamental grievances.

The Association of Suburban Municipalities

The Association of Suburban Municipalities is comprised of mayors from the 15 suburban cities located on the island of Montreal. Each one of them has their own voice and municipal management. The association represents the interests of over 250,000 citizens and contributes nearly one-fifth of the budget for Montreal Island. The Association represents 13 of the 15 municipalities with bilingual status on the Island of Montreal.

