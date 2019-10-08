/R E P E A T -- AMP German Cannabis Group Enters into memorandum of understanding supply agreement for the import of EU-GMP medical cannabis into Germany/

BERLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - AMP German Cannabis Group Inc. ("AMP") (CSE: XCX), (Frankfurt: C4T, ISIN: CA00176G1028) announces that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding to purchase up to 1,200 kilograms of either branded or white-labeled European Union - Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) medical cannabis flower annually from an Alberta based supplier with a cultivation and processing licence from Health Canada ("Alberta LP").

AMP and the Alberta LP will begin imports upon the Alberta LP receiving a sales licence from Health Canada and receiving EU-GMP certification by German State officials.

EU-GMP certification is an internationally recognized system that ensures all pharmaceutical goods, including medical cannabis, meet the highest consumer health and safety standards. Canadian licensed producers of cannabis production and operating processes do not meet EU-GMP standards and need to be upgraded and receive EU-GMP certification from a German State before being able to export to Germany.

Management Quotes:

Mr. Alex Blodgett, CEO of AMP German Cannabis Group, commented, "Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB), which was awarded a German cultivation license, and other small to medium sized cannabis producers have made the Alberta region into a major cannabis production cluster in Canada. This is AMP's second supply agreement with an Alberta region supplier focused on supplying Germany with EU-GMP cannabis."

Dr. Stefan Feuerstein, Managing Director of Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP Germany"), commented, "AMP expects to close further supply agreements before year end in addition to receiving our narcotic license to import medical cannabis into Germany."

About AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.

AMP German Cannabis Group is the parent company of several European investment subsidiaries focusing on the import of pharmaceutical-grade (EU-GMP) cannabis into Germany predominantly from Canada. AMP provides EU-GMP gap analysis and audits, logistical, transportation, importation permits and other related services for the importation of medical cannabis into Germany through its AMP EU-GMP German Certification Protocol Program.

Cautionary Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the shares in the United States. The shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the completion of the offering, the timing thereof and the expected use of proceeds from the offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

For further information: Mr. Alex Blodgett, CEO and Director, Telephone: +236-833-1602, Canada: investor@amp-eu.com, Germany: investor@amp-eu.de

