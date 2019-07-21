/R E P E A T -- ADVISORY: 2019 Toronto Triathlon Festival Schedule and Simon Whitfield Availability/

TORONTO, July 20, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHAT:  

This Sunday, more than 1,500 athletes will take to the streets of Toronto for the
eighth annual Toronto Triathlon Festival (TTF). The TTF is an unparalleled urban experience, offering triathletes – of all skill levels – the unique opportunity to compete in Toronto's downtown core.




Olympic Gold Medalist and TTF Ambassador, Simon Whitfield will be onsite to offer support and encouragement to participants, as well as offer his thoughts on the state of triathlon and sport in Canada.



WHEN: 

Sunday, July 21

6:50 a.m. – Olympic Distance Race Starts

9:00 a.m. – Finish Line Festival Begins

9:20 a.m. – Triathlon Ontario Cup Series Races‎ Start

9:25 a.m. – Age Group Draft Legal Sprint Race Starts

9:30 a.m. – Sprint Distance Age Group Race Starts  


10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremonies Start

11:00 a.m. – Noon – Simon Whitfield Availability


WHERE:

Ontario Place, Tents, West End of Parking Lot 1,
955 Lake Shore Blvd. West, Toronto, ON, M6K 3B9

Interview and Photo opportunities available

