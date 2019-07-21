/R E P E A T -- ADVISORY: 2019 Toronto Triathlon Festival Schedule and Simon Whitfield Availability/
Jul 21, 2019, 05:00 ET
TORONTO, July 20, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
WHAT:
|
This Sunday, more than 1,500 athletes will take to the streets of Toronto for the
|
Olympic Gold Medalist and TTF Ambassador, Simon Whitfield will be onsite to offer support and encouragement to participants, as well as offer his thoughts on the state of triathlon and sport in Canada.
|
WHEN:
|
Sunday, July 21
|
6:50 a.m. – Olympic Distance Race Starts
|
9:00 a.m. – Finish Line Festival Begins
|
9:20 a.m. – Triathlon Ontario Cup Series Races Start
|
9:25 a.m. – Age Group Draft Legal Sprint Race Starts
|
9:30 a.m. – Sprint Distance Age Group Race Starts
|
10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremonies Start
|
11:00 a.m. – Noon – Simon Whitfield Availability
|
WHERE:
|
Ontario Place, Tents, West End of Parking Lot 1,
Interview and Photo opportunities available
SOURCE Toronto Triathlon Festival
For further information: Media Contact: Jamie Deans, 627.284.7710, jamie@parkdalepr.com
