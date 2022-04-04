/R E P E A T -- 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium/

Apr 04, 2022, 08:00 ET
CALGARY, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The 2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium will take place on April 5-6 in a virtual format. This year's keynote speakers, fireside chats and panels will be hosted again as a video webcast on the Zoom platform.
Canada's premier energy investment conference connects the upstream oil and natural gas industry with the investment community. Presentations, discussions and keynote speakers will address how the upstream sector is managing through the current unprecedented market conditions, energy crisis, war in Ukraine and the future of the industry.
|
When:
|
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 – 7:15 a.m. to 2:25pm. MST / 9:15 am. - 4:25pm. EST
|
Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – 7:10 a.m. to 2:10pm. MST / 9:10 am. – 4:10pm. EST
|
Video
webcast:
|
Media is required to register with [email protected] in advance of the
2022 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium to obtain webcast portal instructions. This
|
Speakers:
|
April 5
|
Opening keynote: Remarks from Pruyn Haskins, Global Head of Equities,Scotiabank and Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
|
Keynote: Energy Security, Geopolitical Risks and Canada's Opportunity
|
Remarks from Jim Burkhard, VP & Head of Research for Oil Markets, Energy and Mobility, IHS Markit
|
Panel: Growing Free Cash Flow and Maximizing Shareholder Returns
|
Ian Dundas, President & CEO,Enerplus Corporation
|
Brian Schmidt, President & CEO, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
|
Lars Glemser, VP &CFO, Vermilion Energy Inc
|
Moderator: Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank
|
Panel: Indigenous Peoples & the Canadian Oil & Gas Industry: Building Partnerships for Prosperity
|
Stephen Buffalo, President & CEO, Indian Resource Council
|
Robert Merasty, Executive Director, Indigenous Resource Network
|
Crystal Smith, Chief Councillor Haisla Nation, First Nation LGN Alliance
|
Moderator: Shannon Joseph, VP Government Relations and Indigenous Affairs, CAPP
|
Panel: The Canadian Edge: Leveraging Low-Cost Feedstock and Diversifying Exports
|
TBC, AltaGas Ltd
|
Paul Hawksworth,SVP Investments, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP
|
Stu Taylor, SVP, Marketing and New Ventures & Corporate Development, Pembina Pipeline Corp
|
Moderator: Rob Hope, Utilities & Energy Infrastructure, Scotiabank
|
Keynote: Outlook for US Supply, NA Midstream, NA Differentials and Crude Export Dynamics
|
Moderator: Kevin Fisk, Oil & Gas, E&P, Scotiabank
|
April 6
|
Opening keynote: Remarks from Tim McMillan, President & CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
|
Keynote: The Energy Transition – A Reality Check in the Post-Ukraine World
|
Mark Mills, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute, Faculty Fellow Northwestern University
|
Robert R. McCormick, School of Engineering and Applied Science
|
Panel: Differentiated Business Models – Royalty Companies with Stable Returns
|
David Spyker, President & CEO, Freehold Royalties Ltd
|
Andrew Phillips, President & CEO, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd
|
Marty Staples, President & CEO, Topaz Energy Corp
|
Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank
|
Panel: What Does the Future Hold for Canadian Natural Gas?
|
Jeff Tonken, President & CEO,Birchcliff Energy Ltd
|
Jonathan Wright, President & CEO, NuVista Energy Ltd
|
Darren Gee, President & CEO, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
|
Moderator: Cameron Bean, Oil & Gas,E&P, Scotiabank
|
Panel: Oil Sands Pathways: Technologies and Process Improvements to Achieve Net Zero
|
Pamela McIntyre, SVP, Safety, Risk Management & Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited
|
Kam Sandhar,EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development,Cenovus Energy Inc
|
Sherri Evers, VP Commercial & Corporate Development, Imperial Oil Ltd
|
Moderators: Patrick Bryden, Head of ESG Research,Scotiabank and
|
Jason Bouvier,E&P, Integrated Oils,Scotiabank
|
CAPP media
event:
|
CAPP will offer the following virtual press conference open to questions for all
media, hosted as a video webcast on a Cision platform:
|
April 5
|
12:05 pm. MST/2:05pm. EST
|
State of the Industry, Energy Security and Canada's Responsible Opportunity
|
Tim McMillan, President and Chief Executive Officer,CAPP
|
Craig Bryksa, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Crescent Point EnergyCorp.,CAPP Board Chair
|
Jeff Tonken, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board,Birchcliff Energy Ltd.,CAPP Board Vice Chair
|
Video
webcast:
|
Media is required to register with [email protected] in advance of CAPP's press conference to obtain access information. This media event is not open to the public
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.
SOURCE Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers
For further information: Elisabeth Besson, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, (C): 403-465-2548, (E): [email protected]
