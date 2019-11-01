/R E P E A T -- 11th Annual Walk4Friendship - Montreal's Largest Special Needs Walk Promotes Inclusion!/

The annual fundraiser is fun for the entire family and will kickoff with an innovative hands-on inclusion mural by a traveling pop artist and MC'd by Lee Haberkorn of Virgin Radio. Following the walk will be a celebration offering warm food, drinks, and exciting activities such as tech games, airbrush tattoos face painting, caricature artists, crafts, sensory zone, inclusion mural, and more!

Our event DJ Joe Volfman (athlete & DJ with Cerebral Palsy) will set the vibe!

As well, La Grand Roue has partnered with Friendship Circle to offer free rides on the ferris wheel to all participants who raise $100 or more.

Date: Sunday, November 3rd

Time: 11:30 AM

Place: Clock Tower Pier at the Old Port

Since 2001, The Friendship Circle has accomplished its mission by:

Enriching the lives of hundreds of young people with special needs by providing them with daily social and recreational programs focusing on their abilities and giving them an opportunity to form meaningful friendships.

Empowering thousands of teens through pairing them with peers who have special needs and giving them the opportunity to make a difference and gain an appreciation for the unique abilities of their special friends.

Providing workshops, lectures, retreats, programs, and events for special needs families

Spreading the message of inclusion through awareness events, social media campaigns, and collaborating with schools, businesses, and organizations that share our values.

In Numbers:

Friendship circle currently services 300 individuals with special needs and their families and impacts over 400 volunteers annually

Participants are between the ages 5-39

Programs - Sunday Circle, Yoga, Art, Sports, Music, Cooking, Karate, Dance, Drama, Birthday Club, Summer, Winter, and Spring camps, Holiday programs, and family events.

All our programs are inclusive and open to all Montrealers who have special needs.

SOURCE The Friendship Circle

For further information: English - Racheli Edelkopf, 438-495-9618; French - Eric Chocron, 514-677-1231

Related Links

www.friendshipcircle.ca

