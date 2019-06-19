/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 19, 2019/ Français
Jun 19, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
9:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
Room 225A
|
West Block
|
Parliament Hill
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
5:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will depart for Washington, D.C., United States.
|
Canada Reception Centre
|
190 Clear Skies Private
|
Notes for media:
|
|
Washington, D.C., United States
|
7:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted by Ambassador of Canada to the United States David MacNaughton.
|
Closed to media.
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
