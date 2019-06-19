/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 19, 2019/ Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 19, 2019, 07:00 ET

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario



9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.



Room 225A

West Block

Parliament Hill


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.



5:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Washington, D.C., United States.



Canada Reception Centre

190 Clear Skies Private



Notes for media:




  • Photo opportunity for departure
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 4:45 p.m.


Washington, D.C., United States


7:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a reception hosted by Ambassador of Canada to the United States David MacNaughton.



Closed to media.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 19, 2019/

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 19, 2019, 07:00 ET