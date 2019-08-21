/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, August 21, 2019/ Français

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec


11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Montréal Council on Foreign Relations reception.



Closed to media.



1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote speech at the Montréal Council on Foreign Relations event.



Hotel Bonaventure Montréal

900 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m.


2:45 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Montréal Valérie Plante.




Montréal City Hall

155 Rue Notre-Dame Est



  • Open coverage of remarks at the beginning of the meeting
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:15 p.m.

