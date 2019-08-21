/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, August 21, 2019/ Français
Aug 21, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Montréal, Quebec
|
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the Montréal Council on Foreign Relations reception.
|
Closed to media.
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote speech at the Montréal Council on Foreign Relations event.
|
Hotel Bonaventure Montréal
|
900 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest
|
Notes for media:
|
|
2:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with Mayor of Montréal Valérie Plante.
|
Montréal City Hall
|
155 Rue Notre-Dame Est
|
Notes for media :
|
