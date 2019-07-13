/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, July 13, 2019/ Français
Prime Minister's Office
Jul 13, 2019, 07:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Surrey, British Columbia
|
2:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with families to highlight the Canada Child Benefit.
|
Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex
|
16555 Fraser Highway #110
|
