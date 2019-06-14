/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, June 14, 2019/ Français

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Whitby, Ontario


12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will plant a tree for the Highway of Heroes Tree Campaign in honour of Canadian veterans, and will deliver remarks. Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay will be in attendance.




Intrepid Park

2008 Boundary Road



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.
  • Please note that there is media parking available at 1425 Phillip Murray Avenue.


Vaughan, Ontario


7:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a reception in honour of Italian Heritage Month and will deliver remarks.




Riviera Event Space


2800 Highway 7



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage of remarks
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 6:00 p.m.

