Nov 16, 2022, 07:05 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
6:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks at an event celebrating Mr. David MacNaughton's contributions to Canadian public life and as Canada's Ambassador to the United States.
|
Closed to media.
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]
