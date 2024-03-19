/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, March 19, 2024/ Français
Mar 19, 2024, 07:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
10:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the lying-in-state of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney.
Note for media:
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
3:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Katherine Cuplinskas, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]
