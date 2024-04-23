/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, April 23, 2024/ Français
Apr 23, 2024, 07:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local.
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:30 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a fireside chat highlighting Budget 2024's investments to build major projects, including the new Indigenous Loan Guarantee. A media availability will follow.
Note for media:
