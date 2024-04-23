OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local.

Toronto, Ontario

Private meetings.



11:30 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will participate in a fireside chat highlighting Budget 2024's investments to build major projects, including the new Indigenous Loan Guarantee. A media availability will follow.





Note for media: Media must register by contacting [email protected] .

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Katherine Cuplinskas, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, [email protected]; Media Relations, Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]