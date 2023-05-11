/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Thursday, May 11, 2023/ Français
May 11, 2023, 07:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ -
Niigata, Japan
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G7 partners throughout the day.
4:45 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will be welcomed to the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting by Japan's Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, and the Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda.
Notes for media:
7:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors working dinner, hosted by Japan's Minister of Finance, Shunichi Suzuki, and the Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda.
Closed to media.
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca/en
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
