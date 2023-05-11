Niigata, Japan







The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.







The Deputy Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with G7 partners throughout the day.







4:45 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will be welcomed to the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting by Japan's Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, and the Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda.









Notes for media:



Open to accredited media only

Media were required to register with the Government of Japan and the process is now closed.







7:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors working dinner, hosted by Japan's Minister of Finance, Shunichi Suzuki, and the Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda.





