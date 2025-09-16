"Powering Asia's Financial Transformation with Bitcoin and RWA" -- Blockstream, Safeheron, and EchoX Host an Exclusive Financial Leadership Summit in Tokyo

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- During Asia's premier Web3 technology conference, WebX 2025 (Aug 25–26) in Tokyo, an Exclusive Financial Leadership Summit that may reshape Asia's digital financial landscape was held at the 33rd floor of the Prince Hotel. The forum, titled "Powering Asia's Financial Transformation with Bitcoin and RWA," was co-hosted by global blockchain leader Blockstream, digital asset security solutions expert Safeheron, and Asia-based on-chain wealth management infrastructure builder EchoX. The event gathered nearly 100 senior decision-makers from the banking, asset management, securities, and regtech sectors across Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong to discuss the next paradigm shift in Asia's on-chain asset management.

EchoX CEO Neil Lee, Blockstream Founder and CEO Adam Back, and Safeheron Partner and CTO Meng Wang at the forum

Unique Collaboration to Build Multi-Layered Infrastructure

At the summit, the three companies officially announced a collaboration to jointly develop a multi-layered blockchain-based financial infrastructure on Bitcoin Layer 2, Liquid Network:

Blockstream provides the Liquid Network as the foundational platform for stablecoin issuance and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Safeheron offers MPC-based self-custody and asset governance solutions.

EchoX leads product design and regional integration, enabling compliant on-chain financial services tailored for Asia.

This partnership aims to create a compliant, secure, and deployable on-chain asset framework, accelerating the migration of traditional financial capital into blockchain ecosystems.

Policy and Industry Endorsement

Ju-Chun Ko, a Taiwanese legislator known for his technology leadership, delivered the opening remarks in person. He emphasized: "On-chain finance is not an extension of risk, but an opportunity for institutional innovation." He also called for Asia to establish "innovation that can be regulated, infrastructure that can be verified, and systems that can be interoperable."

Keynotes and Cross-Sector Dialogues

Neil Lee, CEO of EchoX, shared insights on how on-chain wealth management bridges TradFi and DeFi, offering regulatory-aligned solutions tailored to Asia's market needs.

Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, delivered a keynote on "The Bitcoin Operating System", outlining the strategic role of the Liquid Network as institutional-grade infrastructure.

Following the keynotes, two executive-level panel discussions addressed the institutionalization of Bitcoin Layer 2 and RWA, as well as the challenges of trust and compliance in digital finance transformation.

Forum Conclusion: Asia Is Redefining the Coordinates of On-Chain Finance

The consensus was clear: Asia is no longer merely a participant but is becoming a primary architect of global on-chain finance. The forum highlighted four core themes expected to shape financial reform over the next decade:

Bitcoin Layer 2: Liquid as a Service (LaaS)

Regional sidechains can share the security and TVL advantages of the Liquid Network while co-developing regulatory and best-practice standards.



RWA (Real-World Asset Tokenization )

Serving as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain, RWA enhances capital efficiency and cross-border accessibility.



Self-Custody & RegTech Evolution

Empowering financial institutions to securely manage and utilize digital assets within a compliant framework, advancing institutional adoption.



Asia's Financial Transformation and Regulatory Innovation

Leveraging innovation and policy adaptation to shape the direction of financial reform for the coming decade.

At WebX 2025 in Tokyo, this Exclusive Financial Leadership Summit was recognized as a defining coordinate on Asia's financial map. The future of asset allocation is being redefined here, and the financial landscape of the next decade will be written from this point forward.

