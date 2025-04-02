"miraDry Releases the First Ever Sweat Scope Report, Shedding Light on Underarm Sweat and Odor in Menopause"

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, miraDry, Inc., in partnership with the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS), announced the results of a landmark study focusing on a rarely discussed aspect of menopause: underarm sweat and odor. The study, titled "Sweat Scope: The Prevalence of Underarm Issues During Menopause," offers unique insights into the everyday struggles faced by women during this natural stage of life.

Jill Wassil, Chief Marketing Officer of miraDry, Inc., shares her enthusiasm about the study's implications: "This research underscores a significant gap in our understanding and handling of menopausal symptoms. For too long, underarm issues have been silently borne by women, not discussed enough in public forums or even with healthcare providers. With this study, we're spotlighting the real impact on women's daily lives and opening up conversations about solutions that respect and address their needs."

The study reveals that up to an astonishing 70% of women experience an increase in underarm sweat and odor as they approach menopause, with many using three or more coping strategies daily. The data also highlights the substantial impact on women's social lives and self-esteem, with a majority expressing heightened self-consciousness in social and professional settings.

Dr. Wesley Anne Brady, M.D, Board Certified Gynecologist and founder of the Women's Wellness Institute of Dallas, comments on the study: "The findings from the 'Sweat Scope' study reveal an opportunity for how we approach menopause care. This research provides the evidence we've needed to address underarm issues, which are often overlooked yet significantly affect women's quality of life in their transition to menopause. It's time we broaden our perspective and integrate these insights into our treatment protocols to offer holistic, effective care for all symptoms of menopause to help women thrive."

Lisa J. Pieretti, Co-Founder of the International Hyperhidrosis Society, adds, "Hyperhidrosis and menopause share significant challenges, including the limited discussion and awareness of available treatments. Our collaboration with miraDry on this study is a vital step towards enhancing the visibility and support for women dealing with these intertwined issues."

The "Sweat Scope" study is a call to action for healthcare providers and the broader medical community to proactively discuss and explore treatment options that can alleviate these symptoms. miraDry, Inc. remains committed to advancing the conversation around menopause, advocating for comprehensive care and support that empower patients to feel their best selves. Read more at miraDry.com/sweatscope2025.

About the International Hyperhidrosis Society

The International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by excessive sweating. The IHhS strives to raise awareness, enhance research, and provide educational resources to patients, healthcare professionals, and the public. By fostering a community of support and knowledge exchange, the IHhS empowers individuals to navigate their hyperhidrosis journey and access effective treatment options. Learn more about the International Hyperhidrosis Society at SweatHelp.org.

About miraDry, Inc.

miraDry is a leading innovator in non-invasive hyperhidrosis treatment. The miraDry system provides a long-lasting, non-surgical solution for excessive sweating and odor by utilizing microwave energy to selectively target and permanently eliminate sweat and odor glands in the underarm area. With a focus on patient satisfaction and well-being, miraDry is committed to delivering superior results while enhancing individuals' confidence and quality of life. For more information, please visit miraDry.com.

