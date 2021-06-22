'Local Cannabis Beverage Outlet' launches to remind Canadians: cannabis retailers sell drinks too

In every neighbourhood across Ontario, cannabis retailers - many of which sell cannabis-infused beverages - are opening up. Often just steps away is a neighbourhood LCBO, a store also selling adult beverages. That's where the comparison ends and challenges begin.

In Ontario and many other provinces, cannabis retailers are often small, independently-owned businesses. Like many others, they contribute to local economies, provide jobs and service local communities, but have struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the regulations they face - like possession limits, product marketing and retail promotion - have long-made it challenging to effectively educate and communicate with consumers. These are prominent issues faced by cannabis retailers across the country and serve as a barrier to ongoing innovation and progress in an industry that is maturing.

Scott Cooper, CEO of Truss Beverage Co., said: "As we look ahead to the third anniversary of cannabis legalization in October, now is the time to reexamine the environment and ensure the right regulations are in place to allow the industry to thrive. Cannabis retailers create a safe space for Canadians to explore cannabis responsibly, playing a positive role in the community and contributing to the local economy. We believe there's an important discussion to be had to ensure they don't get left behind."

The campaign is launching just ahead of summer, one of the biggest adult beverage seasons of the year, and an opportunity for cannabis retailers to embed themselves into the community. As retail starts to fully reopen, Truss is encouraging consumers to consider their local cannabis retailer as a 'Local Cannabis Beverage Outlet' and head instore to learn about the options available to them. Cannabis retailers across Canada are also joining the campaign, placing stickers and signage in their windows, stating: "drinks sold here."

Hanif Harji, CEO of Miss Jones Cannabis, a cannabis retailer with nine stores across Ontario, said: "The instore experience is a crucial part of the cannabis journey, particularly for those new to cannabis. Our budtenders are able to advise on formats, potencies, flavours, and most importantly, educate around how to consume safely."

Lori Hatcher, Head of Marketing at Truss Beverage Co., said: "The Local Cannabis Beverage Outlet campaign encourages Canadians to reimagine their local cannabis retailer as another option for adult beverages - and the only place to find cannabis-infused beverages. Ask questions, educate yourself and try something new."

Everyone's experience with cannabis is personal, so for Canadians of legal age starting to explore cannabis beverages this summer season, Truss advises to start low and sip slow.

Products from the Truss Beverage Co. lineup are available at authorized local cannabis stores and authorized online retailers. To learn more, visit www.TrussBeverages.com.

About Truss Beverage Co.

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between MolsonCoors Canada and HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO), a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. Produced through Truss/HEXO Cannabis-Infused Beverages, a division of HEXO, the Truss portfolio will have a range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions.

Truss Beverage Co. will deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

About Miss Jones Cannabis

Miss Jones Cannabis Outposts represent a diversified approach to the retail cannabis landscape. Beyond its curated dispensary offering and accessories, Miss Jones prides itself in its commitment to health and wellness and its fashion forward branded attire. The team is extensively trained to guide clients to find the products that suit their lifestyle and exceed their expectations. Their vision is simple; create a community of like-minded people who enjoy the benefits of cannabis. Miss Jones opened their first outpost in May 2020 in Toronto, Ontario and now has 9 outposts across Ontario with 13 more to come.

