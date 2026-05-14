"Little" Canadian Brands Unite to help Tackle 450-Child Mentorship Waitlist

Third Annual "Little Brands, Big Prize" Campaign Launches Today

TORONTO, May. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Small businesses are often seen as competitors, but 21 small Canadian brands are proving that collective action can move the needle on the city's most pressing social issues. Launching today, the third annual "Little Brands, Big Prize" campaign uses the combined social media reach of these makers to champion Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto (BBBST).

The campaign organized by Red Cap Hot Sauce Co. is a strategic play on words: in BBBST programs, youth are known as "Littles" and mentors as "Bigs." These 21 "Little Brands" are banding together to offer one "Big Prize" ( the ultimate Father's Day basket) in a contest to draw attention to the vital need for adult volunteers. The prize basket will include treats for a dad such as a year's supply of hot sauce from Red Cap, socks from Friday Sock Co, and a shaving set from Crown Shaving Co.

BBBST served 1,600 youth last year, yet over 450 children remain on the waitlist hoping for a mentor. While the full impact of a "Big" is immeasurable, we know that 89% of mentored youth show significant improvements in mental health and school success, and 96% gain clarity on their career goals

"We know the damage that childhood trauma does, and we know that the best time to start helping is now. Mentors don't wait and let bad habits destroy wellbeing. They step up, taking the time to be the person these kids can go to no matter what they face." - Ben Draskovic, Director, Grants and Partnerships, BBBST

How the Public Can Support:

The Contest: Follow @tryredcap on Instagram for daily reveals of the 21 partner brands and enter to win the prize basket at redcaphotsauce.co

Shop to Give: A portion of all Red Cap sales at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Nature's Emporium, and Goodness Me! goes directly to BBBST.

The Mission: Visit bbbstoronto.com to learn about volunteering as a mentor or to donate directly

Media Assets: Media Kit

About Red Cap Hot Sauce Co:

Red Cap Hot Sauce Co. was established in 2023 in Burlington, Ontario. The company was named in honour of the founder's late father. The family's cherished scotch bonnet Peppa Sauce recipe provides an authentic taste familiar to anyone who's ever enjoyed Trini cuisine. With a belief in quality without compromise, they we never add water to their sauce. Instead, fresh lemon and lime juice, gives it a bright, fresh flavour and the tagline: "flavour first, heat second."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto (BBBST) provides life-changing mentorship for youth facing adversity. By matching "Littles" (youth) with "Bigs" (adult mentors), the organization delivers a measurable social return on investment of $23-to-1 through improved health, education, and employment outcomes.

SOURCE Red Cap Hot Sauce Co.

Sanathan KassiedassFounder, Red Cap Hot Sauce [email protected]