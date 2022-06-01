"Industrial Quality Solutions" Signifies More than Just a Name Change for ZEISS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC will change their legal name to Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC on July 1, 2022, to reflect the growth and development of the company. With the acquisition of several companies in recent years and the continued development of advanced technologies, the name expresses the vast expertise and inspection solutions now available to customers.

Customer Support

ZEISS is focused on supporting their customers, with a commitment that remains their highest priority. Everything from sales to service, including new system purchases, measuring services, maintenance, and repair (including CALYPSO SMAs and ZEISS Care), is now organized under the new company. With that change, they are able to provide even better sales, service, and support.

Expertise and Products

ZEISS customers now benefit from their significantly expanded expertise and product portfolio with recent acquisitions of Bosello, GOM, and CAPTURE 3D. The new legal name, Carl Zeiss Industrial Quality Solutions, LLC, embodies the growth, expanded product range and solutions they offer—including coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopes for industrial quality assurance, 3D surface scanning and testing technology, and X-ray inspection.

To learn more about ZEISS, visit www.zeiss.com/metrology

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 7.5 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2021).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.

With around 37,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities (status: 31 March 2022). Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.

Further information at www.zeiss.com

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai (China) and Bangalore (India). ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.

