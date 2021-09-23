"Human Brains: Conversations", an online project dedicated to brains studies and presented by Fondazione Prada

"Human Brains" is the result of a complex research conducted by Fondazione Prada in collaboration with a scientific board chaired by neurologist Giancarlo Comi and composed of researchers, physicians, psychologists, linguists, philosophers, popularizers and curators, such as Jubin Abutalebi, Massimo Cacciari, Viviana Kasam, Udo Kittelmann, Letizia Leocani, Andrea Moro and Daniela Perani. This project on science is a true challenge for a cultural institution like Fondazione Prada. The dialogue embodied by "Human Brains" underlines the importance of cooperation in order to give value and disseminate meaningful studies and practices for our present.

"Conversations" is an innovative format for in-depth analysis, communication and popularization addressed to a heterogeneous and international public composed of students, researchers, and people of all ages and backgrounds interested in neurosciences and brain studies in general.



Each conversation will consist of a 40-minute online debate in which two prestigious researchers will dialogue with each other via live streaming on a specific topic, coordinated by a moderator. Anatomist, author and broadcaster Alice Roberts will take up the role for the first 6 events.



"Human Brains: Conversations" programme includes the following appointments:



Syntax as the Fingerprint of Human Language

Angela D. Friederici (Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences, Leipzig ) and Robert C. Berwick ( MIT – Massachusetts Institute of Technology , Cambridge, MA )

Live: 30.09.2021, 7 pm (CEST)

Hemispheric Lateralization and Attentional Mechanisms

Guido Gainotti (Policlinico Gemelli, Università Cattolica, Rome ) and Paolo Bartolomeo (ICM – Paris Brain Institute, Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris )

Live: 21.10.2021, 7 pm (CEST)

Advantages/Disadvantages of Having a Bilingual Brain

Ellen Bialystok ( York University of Toronto , CAN) and Jason Rothman (UiT - University of Tromsø, Norway )

Live: 25.11.2021, 7 pm (CET)

Language, Music and the Brain

Steve Mithen (University of Reading, UK ) and Stefan Koelsch ( University of Bergen , Norway)

Live: 27.01.2022, 7 pm (CET)

Enhancing Brain Plasticity with Neuromodulation

Jeffrey Kleim ( University of Arizona , USA) and Álvaro Pascual-Leone ( Harvard Medical School , Boston ; Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona )

Live: 17.02.2022, 7 pm (CET)

Relationship Between Science, Biological Evolution and Philosophy

Simona Ginsburg (Open University of Israel ) and Eva Jablonka ( Tel Aviv University )

Live: 24 March 2022 , 7 pm (CET)

History of Modern Philosophy

Massimo Cacciari (Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Milan ) and Michele Di Francesco (IUSS – Scuola Universitaria Superiore di Pavia)

Live: 14 April 2022 , 7 pm (CEST)

