﻿ Great Panther Announces 2021 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) ("Great Panther" or the "Company"), a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas, reports that all proposed resolutions were passed at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"), held on June 9, 2021, via virtual webcast.

A total of 119,910,686 common shares of the 355,399,779 common shares outstanding were voted, representing 33.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Great Panther. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of all directors as follows:



NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD David Garofalo 35,961,242 30,715,292 53.93% 46.07% Trudy M. Curran 64,370,506 2,306,029 96.54% 3.46% Joseph Gallucci 64,344,861 2,331,673 96.50% 3.50% Alan Hair 64,646,566 2,029,968 96.96% 3.04% Robert Henderson 64,678,075 1,998,459 97.00% 3.00% John Jennings 64,305,757 2,370,777 96.44% 3.56% Elise Rees 64,274,383 2,402,151 96.40% 3.60% Kevin J. Ross 64,235,221 2,441,313 96.34% 3.66% Dana Williams 64,249,294 2,427,240 96.36% 3.64%

In addition, shareholders voted 94.64% in favour of setting the number of directors at nine and 95.20% in favour of appointing KPMG LLP as auditors.

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil, Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Great Panther trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL.

For further information: Fiona Grant Leydier, Vice President, Investor Relations, T : +1 604 638 8956, TF : 1 888 355 1766, E : [email protected], W : www.greatpanther.com

