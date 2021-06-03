"Gear up" for summer with free LandShark Lager in case gear

KITCHENER, ON, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -

LandShark Lager summer collectible gear is back exclusively at The Beer Store.





One of five new limited-edition t-shirts will be included in 24-bottle packs of LandShark Lager, while a limited-edition cooler bag is free with a 15-can pack of LandShark Lager, while supplies last.





LandShark is experiencing tremendous growth with an 83% increase in year-to-date sales.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) is excited to announce that the wildly popular LandShark Lager summer collectible gear is back for 2021.

Beginning this month, each specially-marked 24-bottle pack of LandShark Lager will come with one of five LandShark t-shirts that will have consumers look-in' sharper than a shark's grin while out in the sun. All five designs in the collection are brand new for 2021.

Additionally, starting in June, a limited-edition cooler bag will be included free on specially marked 15-can packs.

"LandShark has experienced exceptional growth with an 83% year-to-date increase. The team at Waterloo Brewing is looking to continue this great momentum into the summer with these wildly popular promotional offerings," Jim Manz, Vice President, Sales and Key Accounts at Waterloo Brewing said.

The LandShark Lager gear is expected to be more coveted than ever, thanks to the brand's rapidly growing consumer base. Fin Fans across the country wait every year for new in-case promotions and have been especially vocal on social media about their bubbling anticipation for this year's freebies.

"The LandShark brand is synonymous with a vacation state of mind, and that comes across in these new 2021 collectibles. We are all ready for an escape. We're thrilled to offer more of what our fans love for that perfect beach experience from anywhere," Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing said.

Specially marked cases will be available exclusively at The Beer Store across Ontario while supplies last.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

