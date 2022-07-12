MONCTON, NB, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in New Brunswick and across the country.

Today as part of #EVWeek in Canada, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $350,000 investment in NB Power to install 52 EV chargers for its fleet of electric vehicles and workplace charging for employees.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), all chargers will be available by February 2024.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a nationwide network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 provided an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provided an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

As part of the transition to net-zero by 2050, Infrastructure Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank are supporting the decarbonization of public transit and school buses. The Government of Canada is on track to surpass the 2019 commitment supporting the procurement of over 5,000 zero-emissions buses, including nearly 4,000 school buses in B.C., Quebec and P.E.I. and over 1,200 public transit buses in 10 cities from coast to coast. These electric and hydrogen fuel-cell buses will be deployed on the road over approximately the next five years.

The government is also taking action on medium and heavy duty vehicles, which contribute to nearly 10 percent of Canada's emissions. In order to decarbonize this fleet, the Government of Canada is providing $547.5 million over four years. This program will support eligible recipient's purchase or lease medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles with incentives ranging from $10,000 up to $200,000 depending on the vehicle's class, helping businesses and communities make the switch to zero-emissions transportation, from coast to coast to coast.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Happy EV Week, Canada. Our government is making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers across the country will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"We're investing in electric vehicle infrastructure in New Brunswick, and throughout Canada, to provide national leadership on climate change while growing our economy. With over 50 new EV chargers in Moncton and across New Brunswick, we are transforming how Canadians get to where they need to go. This is how we build a better, more prosperous and green future for Canada.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Opportunities Agency, Member of Parliament for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe

"NB Power is committed to improving the way energy is delivered to New Brunswickers using new technologies that benefit our customers. The workplace chargers made possible with this Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) funding will allow us to lead by example and gain practical expertise to support New Brunswick businesses as they look to electrify their fleets and support employees with the adoption of electric vehicles."

Jean Marc Landry

NB Power, Chief Customer Officer

Quick Facts

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Moving to zero-emission vehicles through regulations and investments is a significant part of Canada's $9.1-billion Emissions Reduction Plan to meet Canada's Paris Agreement target for 2030 and get on track for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Emissions Reduction Plan to meet Paris Agreement target for 2030 and get on track for net-zero emissions by 2050. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 33,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase zero-emission vehicles.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Contacts, Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]; NB Power, Media Relations, Marc Belliveau, 506-458-4203, [email protected]