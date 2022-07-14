EVWeek in Canada: Hon. Lena Metlege Diab Announces $361,875 in Funding for New Chargers in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, July 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in Nova Scotia and across the country.

Today, as part of #EVWeek in Canada, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $361,875 investment in Ravines Properties Limited, a partnership between Cresco and J2K, to install 112 EV chargers at new multi-unit residential buildings in Halifax.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), all chargers will be available to Nova Scotians in the coming months.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a nation-wide network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

As part of the transition to net zero by 2050, Infrastructure Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, are supporting the decarbonization of public transit and school buses. The Government of Canada is on track to surpass the 2019 commitment to supporting the procurement of over 5,000 zero-emissions buses; including nearly 4,000 school buses in B.C., Quebec and P.E.I., and over 1,200 public transit buses in 10 cities from coast to coast. These electric and hydrogen fuel-cell buses will be deployed on the road over approximately the next five years.

The Government is also taking action on medium and heavy duty vehicles, which contribute to nearly 10 percent of Canada's emissions. In order to decarbonize this fleet, the Government of Canada is providing $547.5 million over four years. This program will support eligible recipient's purchase or lease medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles with incentives ranging from $10,000 up to $200,000 depending on the vehicle's class, helping businesses and communities make the switch to zero-emissions transportation, from coast to coast to coast.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"Our government is making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Nova Scotia will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"The Government of Canada knows that we must invest in the infrastructure Canadians want so we can quickly transition to a net-zero future. This means having electric vehicle chargers in the places Canadians live, work and play. Today's announcement for EV Week is a big step forward for green investment in Halifax West."

-The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West

"J2K and Cresco continually look for solutions to reduce our and our customers' environmental footprints in all our buildings and make it easy for our tenants to adapt to a changing world. Installing banks of EV chargers in our new and existing buildings is an example of that commitment. We commend this federal funding program for helping us with this achievement."

-Jim Kanellakos, speaking on behalf of J2K and Cresco

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Budget 2022 proposes to invest an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs.

to extend the government's purchase incentive program until and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provides an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027 , complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

network, Budget 2022 also provides an additional to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to , complemented by that Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest. Moving to zero-emission vehicles through regulations and investments is a significant part of Canada's $9.1-billion Emissions Reduction Plan to meet Canada's Paris Agreement target for 2030 and get on track for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Emissions Reduction Plan to meet Paris Agreement target for 2030 and get on track for net-zero emissions by 2050. Thanks to the funds invested to date in charging infrastructure, more than 33,000 new charging stations will be installed from coast to coast.To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase zero-emission vehicles.

