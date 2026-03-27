"Cancer Prevention Discounts" Initiative Transforms Scientific Risk Reduction into Grocery Savings and Healthier Choices

TORONTO, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- The "Cancer Prevention Discounts" initiative represents a bold new effort to empower Canadians by turning health data into household savings. Through a partnership between Broadfork Produce Company and TANK Worldwide, this campaign translates cancer risk-reduction percentages into real-world grocery discounts, making proactive health choices more accessible at the point of purchase.

Cancer Prevention Discounts initiative launches in Ontario.

Health researchers report that up to 40% of cancer cases are preventable through changes in diet, exercise and reductions in environmental exposures. The "Cancer Prevention Discounts" campaign aims to make prevention more affordable and accessible, fundamentally shifting dietary behaviors, sparking vital conversations about health, and championing the attention cancer prevention deserves. All products will highlight the percentage discount and include an educational explainer that this same percentage reflects the reduction in risk associated with consuming the food.

"At Broadfork, we're passionate about bringing quality, healthy food to our community," said Michael Wilson, Founder of Broadfork Produce Company. "This campaign allows us to do even more by transforming a simple grocery discount into a powerful educational tool that incentivizes healthier habits for all Canadians."

"In an era where health information can feel overwhelming, we challenged ourselves to make prevention simple, impactful, and irresistible," added Marty Martinez, Chief Creative Officer at TANK Worldwide. "This campaign is a testament to how creativity can bridge the gap between complex science and everyday choices. We're not just offering a discount--we're sparking a movement towards a healthier future, one grocery item at a time."

The "Cancer Prevention Discounts" in-store and online promotions will begin this week, bringing the power of prevention directly to consumers' shopping carts:

McEwan Fine Foods (In-Store Event): March 28, 11am-3pm | 38 Karl Fraser Rd, North York, ON M3C 0H7

Broadfork Produce (In-Store Event): March 29, 11am-3pm | 182c St Helens Ave, Toronto, ON M6H 4A2

Tre'dish (Online Grocer): Launching March 30 at tredish.com

For more information, consumers should look for packages with the "Cancer Prevention Discounts" seal in stores or visit https://cancerpreventiondiscounts.com/ to learn more about the list of foods and benefits. Join the conversation online using #CancerPreventionDiscounts.

About Broadfork Produce Company

Broadfork Produce Company is a grower-led, chef-focused distribution company and retail market based in Toronto's West End. Operating as a neighborhood local food hub, Broadfork bridges the gap between regenerative agriculture and the urban table. The company prioritizes local sourcing from Canada's top producers while curating exceptional global varieties and is dedicated to building a more sustainable food system. For more information, visit Broadfork Produce Company or follow our journey on social media.

About TANK Worldwide

TANK Worldwide, part of The Ogilvy Group, is a full-service global advertising agency built on the belief that great ideas need "good company" to thrive. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with additional offices in New York, Toronto, and London, the agency is comprised of a curious, brilliant, and unpretentious team dedicated to bringing creative concepts to their full potential. By turning constraints into opportunities, TANK Worldwide creates work that shapes markets and changes lives. For more information, visit tankww.com.

Media Contact: Tara Mullins / [email protected]

SOURCE TANK Worldwide