/C O R R E C T I O N -- Trip.com Group/

In the news release, Trip.com Group Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Announces New Global Paid Paternity Leave Policy, issued 06-Aug-2026 by Trip.com Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that it contains erroneous content . The complete, corrected release follows:

Trip.com Group Advances Sustainable Travel with Global Paid Paternity Leave Policy, SBTi-Validated Climate Targets, and USD 100 Million Tourism Innovation Fund

Eligible employees to receive a minimum of 20 days of paid paternity leave under new global policy

First online travel company in Asia Pacific with both near-term and net-zero emissions targets validated by SBTi

USD 100 million Tourism Innovation Fund launched to accelerate tourism innovation and destination growth

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Trip.com Group today reaffirmed its commitment to major sustainability initiatives spanning employee wellbeing, climate action and tourism innovation, alongside the release of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The Group also introduced a new global paid paternity leave policy of a minimum of 20 days for eligible employees.

Structured around the Group's "Friendly Four" framework – family-friendly, community-friendly, environmentally-friendly and stakeholder-friendly, the report highlights how Trip.com Group is translating its sustainability commitments into measurable action across its operations and the wider travel ecosystem. During the reporting period, the Group achieved Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validation for both its near-term and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, and launched a USD 100 million Tourism Innovation Fund, among other milestones.

"Travel connects people, cultures and communities, and we believe the future of travel must also create positive outcomes for the planet and society," said Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group. "Through our sustainability strategy, we are investing in our people, accelerating climate action and working with partners worldwide to build a more resilient tourism ecosystem."

Supporting Families

Building on its existing efforts to foster a family-friendly workplace, Trip.com Group is introducing a global paternity leave policy that supplements local statutory entitlements and provides eligible employees with a minimum of 20 days of paid paternity leave. The first phase took effect on 1 August, covering selected markets across Asia, with additional regions joining in the second phase later this year. The expanded paternity leave enables eligible employees to devote more time to shared caregiving responsibilities and achieve greater balance between work and family life.

This latest initiative complements the Group's existing childcare support programmes. Since its launch, its Childcare Subsidy has supported 2,038 families. In 2025, 1,114 employees benefited from the programme, with approximately USD 1.6 million invested. During the reporting period, the Group maintained a 100% return-to-work rate among female employees following maternity leave.

Trip.com Group also continued strengthening workplace diversity and inclusion. Women currently represent 33.1% of senior management positions and 52.3% of management roles in key revenue-generating functions. Women also account for 33.0% of STEM-related positions across the Group.

Empowering Communities

Trip.com Group continued to make travel more inclusive through initiatives that enhance the traveller experience and strengthen local tourism ecosystems by connecting communities, businesses and tourists.

Through its "Trip for Everyone" project, the Group enhanced accessibility across the travel planning and booking experience, including improvements to colour contrast, scalable typography, screen reader compatibility and keyboard navigation. This project received an iF Design Award for helping travellers with diverse physical and situational needs explore the world with greater autonomy.

The Group also expanded its Country Retreats programme, supporting local economic development through tourism. During the reporting year, the programme created more than 400 jobs and supported approximately 11,000 indirect employment opportunities. Cumulatively, the initiative has contributed to around 51,000 employment opportunities over the last five years, with local employees accounting for at least 80% of staff across 12 of its properties.

Providing timely assistance when travellers need it most remains central to the Group's commitment to delivering a trusted and reliable travel experience. In 2025, Trip.com Group upgraded its Global SOS Platform to support 24 languages and 20 travel emergency scenarios. By the end of the year, the platform had handled more than 23,000 assistance requests across over 100 destinations.

Protecting the Future of Travel

Across its operations and travel offerings, Trip.com Group continued advancing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while helping travellers and corporate customers make lower-carbon choices throughout their journeys.

Trip.com Group became the first online travel company in Asia Pacific to have both its near-term and net-zero emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), reinforcing its commitment to science-aligned climate action.

The Group also expanded its portfolio of more sustainable travel products across accommodation, flights, car rentals and rail. In 2025, 2.74 million users selected lower-carbon business travel options, resulting in 23.44 million lower-carbon travel bookings throughout the year.

Growing Tourism Together

Trip.com Group continued investing in innovation, destination development and partnerships that support the long-term growth of the tourism ecosystem.

At its 2025 Global Partner Conference, the Group launched its USD 100 million Tourism Innovation Fund to support innovative tourism projects and cross-sector collaborations that explore new approaches to destination development and create more distinctive visitor experiences.

As part of its efforts to support destination growth, Trip.com Group connects local businesses and tourism providers with travellers through a broad range of products and experiences. By the end of 2025, the Group offered more than 350,000 in-destination experiences worldwide, spanning dining and shopping, day tours, attraction and performance tickets, and customised tours. These offerings created new opportunities for local partners while enriching travellers' journeys.

Looking ahead, Trip.com Group will continue advancing initiatives that make travel more inclusive, sustainable and beneficial for destinations and communities worldwide.

For more details on Trip.com Group's progress, key priorities and continued commitment to building a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future for travel, please download the full 2025 Sustainability Report here.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a global travel service provider comprising Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group is on the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world". Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com.

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SOURCE Trip.com Group

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