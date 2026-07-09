/C O R R E C T I O N -- Queen Tours Niagara Falls/

In the news release, Queen Tour Expands Capacity and Launches New Local Niagara Falls Tour for FIFA World Cup 26, issued 06-Jul-2026 by Queen Tours Niagara Falls over CNW, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Queen Tour Expands Capacity and Launches New Local Niagara Falls Tour for FIFA World Cup 26

Toronto's leading Niagara Falls tour operator adds air-conditioned buses, multilingual guides, and a hotel-pickup tour in Niagara Falls as the city hosts six World Cup matches

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Queen Tour, the Toronto-based guided tour company offering Niagara Falls tours from Toronto since 1994, today announced expanded daily tour capacity and the launch of a new Niagara Falls local tour to meet the surge of international visitors arriving for the FIFA World Cup 26. With six matches at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) between June 12 and July 2, the city is seeing travellers from around the world, many adding a Niagara Falls visit to their stay.

Air conditioned Niagara Tour Bus from Toronto (CNW Group/Queen Tours Niagara Falls)

To meet demand, Queen Tour has added brand-new, air-conditioned buses and expanded multilingual guide support across more Niagara Falls day tour from Toronto departures, with pickup across Toronto, Mississauga, and Pearson Airport.

Queen Tour has also launched a new Niagara Falls local tour for visitors staying in Niagara Falls, Canada, with pickup from all major Niagara Falls hotels. The tour includes the Niagara City Cruises (Hornblower) boat, Journey Behind the Falls, and the Whirlpool Aero Car, giving travellers a guided way to see the Falls' top attractions without driving or queuing on their own.

"Toronto is hosting the world right now, and a lot of those visitors only have a few days here," said Adam Hayat, Owner at Queen Tour. "Whether someone is coming from Toronto or already staying in Niagara Falls, we wanted an easy, guided way for them to see the Falls properly."

Since 1994, Queen Tour has carried more than 300,000 passengers and holds a 4.9-star rating across 12,500+ verified reviews on Google, TripAdvisor, Viator, Booking.com, Klook, and GetYourGuide, and is ranked #2 of 379 Tours and Activities in Toronto on TripAdvisor. Tours run on the Canadian side; a government-issued photo ID is sufficient, with no passport required.

Both are available now, with free cancellation up to 24 hours before departure.

About Queen Tour: A Toronto tour operator running its own buses and guides to Niagara Falls since 1994, with pickup across Toronto, Mississauga, Pearson Airport, and now Niagara Falls hotels. 300,000+ passengers carried; 4.9 stars across 12,500+ reviews.

Correction: the corrected version has hyperlinks added to 1st, 2nd and 3rd paragraph with some updated text.

SOURCE Queen Tours Niagara Falls

Media Contact: Queen Tour | 56 Temperance St, 7th Floor, Toronto, ON M5H 3V5 +1 416-792-7968 | [email protected] | tourstoniagarafalls.com