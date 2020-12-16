The partnership is set to be a true collaboration seen across many aspects of the brand. With his off the field passion for gaming, the global sporting icon is a perfect fit for PokerStars.net and will bring his flair and personality to the PokerStars.net community.

The announcement marks the start of Neymar Jr's new chapter with PokerStars.net A new brand film teases what is to come as Neymar Jr declares he is 'IN' and invites all players into his inner circle, showing the Brazilian star is taking his role well and truly beyond just advertising.

Neymar Jr said, "When I'm not playing football. competing with my friends is a huge passion of mine, I love the sense of community, the fun, and the unpredictable moments that can occur in any game. As a true poker fan, I am excited to start a new chapter with PokerStars.net. Together we'll be creating moments for our community and fans all over the world."

The signing follows a recent global brand refresh for PokerStars.net as it looks to move beyond just product in a bid to become a global entertainment brand.

Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars.net said: "Neymar Jr is a true global superstar. But what underpins this partnership is his genuine love for poker. It's about a shared passion for the game and the beautiful uncertainty at the heart of it. At PokerStars.net, we are constantly trying new things to bring new energy, excitement, and entertainment to our customers. Together with Neymar Jr we believe we can take this to the next level for the PokerStars.net community."

PokerStars.net x Neymar Jr are set to be the ultimate pair in poker. This is only the start of the journey with more to be revealed in 2021. Until then, a sneak-peak of what's to come can be found here.

