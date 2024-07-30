In the news release, Amy Pastorino, CFP®, Joins Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. as Senior Financial Planner, issued July 29, 2024 by Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the CFP Board disclosure paragraphs have been added to the end of the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Amy Pastorino, CFP®, Joins Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. as Senior Financial Planner

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. announced today that Amy Pastorino, CFP®, has joined the firm as Senior Financial Planner.

Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. announced today that Amy Pastorino, CFP®, has joined the firm as Senior Financial Planner. (PRNewsfoto/Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.)

Ms. Pastorino brings 20 years of high-profile experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, she served as Advanced Planning and Development Director at Morgan Stanley, where she was the financial planning subject matter expert for a national program of planning associates. She was also the Financial Planning Director for the Midtown Market, where she was responsible for driving financial planning engagement for high net worth clients and families.

Prior to her tenure at Morgan Stanley, Ms. Pastorino was a Wealth Management Advisor for TIAA, where she led business development and relationship management for a financial planning practice. Her career also includes positions at Element Financial Group, Ernst & Young, and The Ayco Company, LP, the Goldman Sachs Family Office.

Her educational achievements include an MBA in Business Administration from Montclair State University and a B.A. in Business Management from Pace University. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ and holds Series 7, 63, and 65 licenses.

"Amy's impressive background in the investment advisory industry makes her a valuable addition to the Pinnacle team. We continue to believe in the importance of delivering comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services to our clients and Amy's extensive experience and proven leadership in this area will be instrumental in enhancing our services and expanding our reach," said Pinnacle President Scott Brown.

"I am thrilled to join Pinnacle Associates and contribute to the team's client-focused approach. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help clients achieve their financial goals and continue the firm's tradition of excellence," said Ms. Pastorino.

About Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. Pinnacle is a forward-thinking, multi-billion-dollar investment advisory firm that provides advice to high net worth individuals and families, institutional investors and other financial institutions.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. ("CFP Board") owns the CFP® certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification mark, and the CFP® certification mark (with flame design) logo in the United States (these marks are collectively referred to as the "CFP® marks"). The CFP Board authorizes use of the CFP® marks by individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The CFP® certification is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its (1) high standard of professional education; (2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practice; and (3) ethical requirements that govern professional engagements with clients

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470772/Pinnacle_Associates_Amy_Pastorino.jpg

Media contact:

Charlotte Luer

+1-239-404-6785

[email protected]

SOURCE Pinnacle Associates, Ltd.