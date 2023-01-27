Jan 27, 2023, 12:10 ET
In the news release, Mackenzie Investments Announces January 2023 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds, issued 26-Jan-2023 by Mackenzie Financial Corporation over CNW, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, second sentence, should read "Unitholders of record on February 2, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 9, 2023." rather than "Unitholders of record on February 1, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 9, 2023" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:
Mackenzie Investments Announces January 2023 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the January 2023 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on February 2, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 9, 2023.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
Symbol
|
Distribution
per Unit ($)
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
Frequency
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
Global Fixed Income ETF
|
MGB
|
$0.04130
|
55452P101
|
CA55452P1018
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Unconstrained
Bond ETF
|
MUB
|
$0.05739
|
55454N104
|
CA55454N1042
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Floating Rate
Income ETF
|
MFT
|
$0.10937
|
55453X103
|
CA55453X1033
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Core Plus
Canadian Fixed Income
ETF
|
MKB
|
$0.04307
|
55452R107
|
CA55452R1073
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short
Term Fixed Income ETF
|
MCSB
|
$0.03972
|
55452Q109
|
CA55452Q1090
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian
Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
QBB
|
$0.20584
|
55452S105
|
CA55452S1056
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Short-
Term Bond Index ETF
|
QSB
|
$0.20833
|
55453K101
|
CA55453K1012
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Investment
Grade Corporate Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QUIG
|
$0.25494
|
55455H106
|
CA55455H1064
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US High Yield
Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)
|
QHY
|
$0.27869
|
55455K109
|
CA55455K1093
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Local Currency
Bond Index ETF
|
QEBL
|
$0.26951
|
55455J102
|
CA55455J1021
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Emerging
Markets Bond Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)
|
QEBH
|
$0.26842
|
55454J103
|
CA55455J1030
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed ex-
North America Aggregate
Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXB
|
$0.11464
|
55454P109
|
CA55454P1099
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie U.S. Aggregate
Bond Index ETF (CAD-
Hedged)
|
QUB
|
$0.20007
|
554557108
|
CA5545571088
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Fixed
Income Allocation ETF
|
MGAB
|
$0.04374
|
554552208
|
CA5545522081
|
Monthly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global High
Yield Fixed Income ETF
|
MHYB
|
$0.06527
|
55454M106
|
CA55454M1068
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Canadian All
Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
QCB
|
$0.25554
|
55454A102
|
CA55454A1021
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index
ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QTIP
|
$0.05777
|
55456B108
|
CA55456B1085
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Mackenzie Global
Sustainable Bond ETF
|
MGSB
|
$0.04323
|
554565101
|
CA5545651013
|
Monthly
|
NEO
|
Wealthsimple North
American Green Bond
Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
WSGB
|
$0.03911
|
94702B109
|
CA94702B1094
|
Monthly
|
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $187 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $249 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of December 31, 2022. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
For further information: Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]
