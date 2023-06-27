In the news release, French's® Celebrates Summer with Limited-Edition Ketchup Cotton Candy, issued 26-Jun-2023 by French's over CNW Group, we are advised by the company that the Vancouver event is on June 28 and not June 27 as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

French's® Celebrates Summer with Limited-Edition Ketchup Cotton Candy

TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - What: Tomorrow, French's® debuts French's Ketchup Cotton Candy, a new limited-edition treat, to celebrate the first week of summer. Available while supplies last at popup locations beginning Tuesday, June 27th, the flossed treats are made in collaboration with Treats for Us, a local Canadian confectionary specializing in carnival favourites.

Available in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, and Leamington, ON this week only, French's Ketchup Cotton Candy perfectly pairs the flavour of French's Ketchup, featuring 100 per cent Canadian tomatoes, before transforming to finish with the sweet, nostalgic taste of cotton candy. To honour shared Canadian heritage, for every tub of cotton candy given away, French's will donate the equivalent of two meals to Food Banks Canada to address food insecurity in Canada, expanding the partnership that began in 2015.

When: First week of Summer, June 27 - 28, 2023

Where: French's will travel from Vancouver to Toronto to Leamington

Tuesday, June 27



Toronto - 55 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, ON : 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Maple Leaf Square, in front of the spotlight statue

Wednesday, June 28

Vancouver - 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC : 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Just South of Dunsmuir Street

Leamington - 24 Seacliff Drive West, Leamington, ON : 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Seacliffe Park, east of the outdoor volleyball courts





Here we will be recognizing and thanking the tomato-growing community, where it all begins for our ketchup.

Interviews, Visuals, Photo Opportunities:

Photo and video opportunities of people tasting and enjoying the French's Ketchup Cotton Candy in Vancouver, BC , Toronto, ON , and Leamington, ON .

, , and . Interview opportunities with Treats for Us Founder, Laurens Gerlings , French's, and fans

, French's, and fans High resolution images are available for download at this link.

About French's®

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become a Canadian staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Tomato Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit Frenchs.ca for information and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavour. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com. Follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE French’s

For further information: Dea Masotti Payne, [email protected], M: 437.222.5629; Sarah Windham, [email protected], M: 443.844.9067