In the news release, CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION, issued 14-Apr-2022 by Canso Credit Income Fund over CNW, we are advised by the company that the second distribution date in the table should read "May 31, 2022, June 15 2022" rather than "June 29, 2022, July 15, 2022" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

CANSO CREDIT INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited announces that Canso Credit Income Fund (TSX: PBY.UN) will pay a monthly distribution in the amount of $0.04166 per Class A Unit and per Class F Unit on or before each of the Payment Dates to unitholders of record of the Fund at the close of business on the respective Distribution Record Dates.

Distribution Record Date Payment Date April 29, 2022 May 16, 2022 May 31, 2022 June 15, 2022 June 29, 2022 July 15, 2022 July 29, 2022 August 15, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 15, 2022 November 30, 2022 December 15, 2022 December 30, 2022 January 16, 2023 January 31, 2023 February 15, 2023 February 28, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 17, 2023

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Only Class A units of the Fund are listed on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements that are concerning the Canso Credit Income Fund's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Canso Credit Income Fund are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "may", "will", "would" and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. While Lysander considers these risks and uncertainties to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.

SOURCE Canso Credit Income Fund

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (905) 881-8853