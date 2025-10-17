In the news release, Employment Hero CEO Ben Thompson wins Technology category at EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Australia awards, issued 16-Oct-2025 by Employment Hero over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph contains hyperlinks rather than plain text as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Employment Hero CEO Ben Thompson wins Technology category at EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Australia awards

SYDNEY, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Ben Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of Employment Hero, the global authority on employment, has been named Technology category winner at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Australia awards, recognising his leadership in building one of Australia's most successful technology companies and transforming how people work.

"This recognition belongs to the team. They've driven our mission with me from day one: to make employment easier and more valuable for everyone on earth. It's a huge privilege to serve small businesses. They're under recognised for their contributions globally but we're very proud to champion them," said Thompson.

EY's program, now in its 25th year in Australia, honours founders who drive progress through purpose, growth and impact. These principles have guided Employment Hero since its inception. What began as a vision to simplify employment for small business owners has grown into a global Employment Operating System that helps companies hire anywhere, pay anytime and engage everyone.

Today, more than 350,000 businesses and 2.5 million employees across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, the UK and Canada use Employment Hero. The platform gives small and medium-sized businesses access to tools once reserved for large enterprises.

In 2025, Employment Hero surpassed A$300 million in annual recurring revenue and achieved EBITDA profitability. The company also launched a two-way talent marketplace, and expanded EH Work, an employee superapp that brings career management and financial wellbeing together.

Before launching Employment Hero in 2014, Thompson worked as an employment lawyer, witnessing how small businesses struggled with compliance and administration. That experience sparked the idea for a single digital platform to manage HR, payroll, recruitment and engagement.

Thompson added "I would like to congratulate Laurent Boillon for being named EY Entrepreneur of the Year, and all category winners. Entrepreneurship is critical to Australia's prosperity, I'm grateful to EY, the judges and this year's inspiring finalists who continue to push what's possible in the technology and founder ecosystem.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program has recognised exceptional founders for more than 25 years in Australia and over 60 countries worldwide. The program celebrates entrepreneurs who inspire innovation, create jobs and drive inclusive economic growth.

