"Buy Now, Build Your Future": Fintech pioneer Sezzle unveils bold new branding focused on engaging the next generation

The launch of the new brand marks the culmination of a six-month journey in which Sezzle canvassed consumers and retail partners to better understand how Sezzle impacts the lives of its users. The new brand tagline, "The Way Forward," with campaign messaging "Buy Now, Build Your Future," is not only a nod to Sezzle's customer-friendly business model, but to the company's focus on providing all consumers access to building their financial futures in a responsible manner.

"Having recently surpassed the one million active user milestone we know we can make a real difference for all consumers through our mission-driven approach," said Charlie Youakim, Sezzle co-Founder and CEO. "We want a brand that represents what we believe in: transparency, diversity, and inclusivity. We stand for all consumers and want our new brand to reflect our goal to fundamentally change how people think about payments and their financial futures."

With 78% of workers living paycheck to paycheck, 40% unable to pay for a $400 unforeseen bill, and 67% of consumers under 30 years old having a subprime or non-prime credit score, Sezzle is providing access to a generation that is looking for alternative ways to pay for the things that they need and want. The business is committed to doing it in a consumer-friendly way that supports all consumers.

"Today Sezzle is putting a stake in the ground – our rebranding positions Sezzle to continue to be the most trusted payment solution for this up and coming generation of young consumers," remarked Sezzle co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Paradis. "With roughly 90 million Gen Zers across the U.S. and Canada, this next generation will soon make up 25% of the spending power in these countries and we think Sezzle will play a big role in their future."

"Gen Z is different. They think, act, and spend differently and they are a cohort that is more concerned with the future than any other generation. We are building a platform for these consumers that care about trust, inclusivity, and transparency," said Sezzle's Vice President of Marketing, Chris Bixby who led the Sezzle rebranding initiative. "This rebranding is more than a logo change or updated fonts, it's really a way for us to show the world who we are and what we stand for. It's also a way for us to be fun and engaging in a way that truly connects!"

Sezzle worked with Minneapolis-based creative agency, J. Doe Studios, founded by creative director Krissa Jane Nelson , on the rebranding efforts. The brand is being rolled out across Sezzle's website, social media, digital products, and all other marketing assets.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is the highest consumer-rated buy now, pay later solution, enabling over 1 million active users in the United States and Canada to take control of their spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. With over 10,000 retail partners on its platform, Sezzle's core product allows consumers to split their purchases into four interest-free payments over six weeks, which increases their purchasing power and offers them a built-in way to budget their purchases. Approval is instant and consumers' credit scores are never negatively impacted.

Sezzle was founded with the mission to financially empower the next generation through building the most transparent, inclusive, and seamless payments option for online purchases. Sezzle is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the ticker SZL. As a public company, Sezzle has raised over US$ 147 million in debt and equity capital to date.

For more information visit www.sezzle.com

