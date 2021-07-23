$7.85 million to bring high-speed Internet access to more than 1,550 households in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions by September 2022

QUÉBEC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $7.85 million, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 1,560 households in the Lanaudière and Laurentides regions will have access to Vidéotron high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

The announcement was made yesterday by Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation; Caroline Proulx, Quebec's Minister of Tourism, Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region and the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Berthier; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; Sylvie D'Amours, Member of the National Assembly for Mirabel; and Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

Vidéotron will receive a combined amount of $6.21 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 1,560 households that currently do not have access. The investments announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the following municipalities:

Lanaudière

Joliette RCM: Sainte-Mélanie Crabtree Joliette Saint-Paul Saint-Thomas



Matawinie RCM: Sainte-Béatrix

Laurentides

Deux-Montagnes RCM: Oka Saint-Eustache



Argenteuil RCM: Lachute



Montréal Metropolitan Community: Mirabel

Vidéotron is currently taking an inventory of the targeted regions to confirm the exact number of households that currently do not have access to high-speed Internet and will be covered by the deployment of services.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed Internet has never been more important. That's why our government is investing to connect households and businesses in the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions by fall 2022. Thanks to the funding announced and our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we're increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in every corner of the province."

– Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

"Videotron's project will make it possible to offer high-speed Internet service by September 2022 to households in my riding that don't yet have access. This is one more step toward meeting our goal of offering reliable, efficient and affordable services to all Quebecers."

– Caroline Proulx, Quebec's Minister of Tourism, Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region and the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Berthier

"The pandemic has shown the extent to which Internet has become essential for teleworking, distance learning or just staying in touch with friends and family. The government is investing in the deployment of robust infrastructure to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"This is excellent news for Mirabel. It's unbelievable that, in 2021, people in my riding, which is so close to the city, don't yet have access to high-speed Internet. With this investment, we're fixing that problem."

– Sylvie D'Amours, Member of the National Assembly for Mirabel

"Vidéotron is very proud to have been chosen for the large-scale connection of the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions to high-speed Internet. We've always valued the development of Quebec's regions, and we'll be more present there than ever. These 1,560 additional households will be able to benefit from the best in telecommunications, the best service and the best prices."

– Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor

Quick facts

On March 22, 2021 , the governments of Quebec and Canada launched Operation High Speed. The Connected Regions and Phase I components target 150,000 households, for a combined investment of $826.3 million . Phase II, launched on July 21 , targets 18,2000 more households, in addition to speeding up the deployment to 34,500 homes targeted by the previous rounds of funding, for an investment of $94 million . All the projects funded under Operation High Speed must be completed by September 2022 .

, the governments of and launched Operation High Speed. The Connected Regions and Phase I components target 150,000 households, for a combined investment of . Phase II, launched on , targets 18,2000 more households, in addition to speeding up the deployment to 34,500 homes targeted by the previous rounds of funding, for an investment of . All the projects funded under Operation High Speed must be completed by . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which comes from Budget 2021. On March 9, 2021 , the Government of Quebec announced that it was increasing its budget to more than $1 billion to accelerate the connection of thousands of Quebec households to high-speed Internet.

