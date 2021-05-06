QUÉBEC, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a $6.34-million joint investment made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 2,510 households in the Côte-de-Beaupré RCM will have access to Xplornet high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

The announcement was made today by Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; Émilie Foster, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Higher Education; and Charles Beaudet, Xplornet's Vice-President, Quebec.

Xplornet will receive $ 3.8 million from the federal and the provincial governments to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 2,510 households. The investments announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the following municipalities and cities:

Beaupré Boischatel Château-Richer L'Ange-Gardien Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges Saint-Joachim Saint-Louis-de-Gonzague-du-Cap-Tourmente Saint-Tite-des-Caps

Over the next few months, Xplornet will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered indispensable in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of our communities' socio-economic development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online shopping and telework.

Quotes

"The people of the Côte-de-Beaupré RCM, as in other Quebec regions, absolutely need reliable connectivity. The COVID-19 crisis has shown the importance of having access to broadband digital services. By investing in these high-speed Internet projects in the region, we're helping bridge the digital divide, stimulate economic growth and create jobs."

– Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"A society like ours deserves access to high speed internet no matter where we live. Your government has understood this. This is why we are deploying a large-scale operation, in order to fulfill our commitment to connect all Quebecers by September 2022. These investments that we are announcing are not only important for our citizens of La Côte-de-Beaupré, but for the entire Capitale-Nationale region. We can be proud of it."

– Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Public Safety and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"Our ambitious goal is to provide high-speed Internet access to the entire Quebec population by September 2022. The partnership agreement with Xplornet will allow for the deployment of high-quality infrastructure in the Côte-de-Beaupré RCM. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"Today's announcement makes me very excited. As I have often said, access to high speed Internet is essential for the vitality and economic development of a region. The fulfillment of this commitment makes me extremely proud. "

– Émilie Foster, Member of the National Assembly for Charlevoix–Côte-de-Beaupré and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Higher Education

"Xplornet supports the governments of Canada and Quebec in their commitment to quickly connect all Quebec homes, and we are proud to be a part of this historic effort. We look forward to starting work in the Capitale-Nationale region."

– Charles Beaudet, Xplornet's Vice-President, Quebec

Quick facts

Operation High Speed is a joint initiative of the governments of Canada and Quebec that aims to connect 150,000 households, particularly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible thanks to an investment, in equal shares, of $ 826.3 million by the governments of Canada and Quebec .

and that aims to connect 150,000 households, particularly through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible thanks to an investment, in equal shares, of by the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which comes from Budget 2021. Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick , Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada . Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

