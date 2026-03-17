$5 Million Lawsuit Filed After Burlington Clinic Patient Diagnosed With Hepatitis C Linked to Allegedly Unsterile Needles

Legal action follows public health warning about infection control practices at Burlington clinic

TORONTO, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Diamond and Diamond Lawyers have filed a $5 million lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on behalf of Burlington resident Darwin Allen, who allegedly contracted Hepatitis C after being injected with an unsterile needle during treatment at the Halton Family Health Centre Walk-In Clinic.

The lawsuit names Halton Family Health Centre Inc. and Dr. Timothy Salter as defendants and alleges negligence, vicarious liability and breach of fiduciary duty.

According to the Statement of Claim, Mr. Allen attended the clinic in September 2023 after suffering a cut to his heel. During treatment, Dr. Salter allegedly injected him with lidocaine using an unsterile needle.

In November 2025, Mr. Allen received a letter from Halton Region Public Health advising that improper infection prevention and control practices involving the use of unsterile needles with multidose vials of anesthetic medication had been identified at the clinic. The letter advised him to consult his healthcare provider and undergo testing for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

Shortly thereafter, Mr. Allen underwent a Hepatitis C blood test. In December 2025, he was notified that he had tested positive for Hepatitis C.

"No patient should walk into a clinic for routine treatment and leave with a life-altering infection," said Darryl Singer of Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "This case is about accountability and ensuring proper medical standards are followed."

The lawsuit alleges the defendants breached their duty of care by failing to implement appropriate infection prevention and control measures and failing to ensure needles used in treatment were properly sterilized. The lawsuit also alleges Halton Family Health Centre Inc. is vicariously liable for the conduct of Dr. Salter.

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers believe Mr. Allen may not be the only patient affected. Individuals treated at the Halton Family Health Centre Walk-In Clinic who later received a public health notice, or who have concerns about their care, are encouraged to contact the firm.

About Diamond and Diamond Lawyers

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers is a Canadian personal injury and medical negligence law firm that has recovered over a billion dollars in settlements for injured Canadians.

SOURCE Diamond and Diamond

Media Contact: Jordan Whelan, [email protected], 416-909-6097