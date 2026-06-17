$5 million gift to Fraser Institute launches Mathison Energy Research Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Fraser Institute is pleased to announce a $5 million gift from Ron Mathison, founder of the MATCO Group of Companies and CEO of MATCO Investments and MATCO Capital, to launch the new Mathison Energy Research Initiatives, which will support the Institute's impactful energy research.

"With energy issues front-and-centre not only in Canada but around the world, the Institute's new Mathison Energy Research Initiatives will offer fresh, new perspectives on the critically important energy questions of our time," said Niels Veldhuis, president of the Fraser Institute.

To date, the Institute's energy research has driven policy discussions on pipeline safety, how increasing Canada's natural gas exports could meaningfully reduce global emissions, the true costs to Canadians of Ottawa's carbon taxes, and more. There is a long and broad list of important energy topics which the Institute will seek to tackle through the Mathison Energy Research Initiatives.

"The Fraser Institute is Canada's leading think-tank and one of the most influential in the world," said Mark Scott, chairman of the Fraser Institute. "Ron's vision and generosity will allow the Institute to do substantially more innovative research and outreach aimed at educating Canadians about the importance of sound energy policy."

"I am very proud to support the Fraser Institute. An important motivation for this gift is my belief that, on critical issues like energy, people should be entitled to their own opinions, but not to their own facts. The Fraser Institute's data-driven, independent research is ideal for creating a new, common knowledge base on energy that will facilitate informed discussions and aid the crafters of essential public policy," said Ron Mathison.

Founded in 1974, the Fraser Institute's mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring, and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being.

For more information about the Fraser Institute and the new Mathison Energy Research Initiatives, please visit www.fraserinstitute.org.

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Niels Veldhuis, President, Fraser Institute, To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Bryn Weese, Director, Communications, Fraser Institute, (604) 688-0221 ext. 589, [email protected]