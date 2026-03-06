+$5,100 Gold is Making These Ounces in the Ground a Lot More Interesting

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

Equity-Insider.com

VANCOUVER, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Some gold producers have reported record free cash flow margins in Q4 2025, with industry all-in sustaining costs averaging $925 to $1,025 per ounce while realized gold prices exceeded $4,150 per ounce[1]. That margin spread widened further in early 2026 as gold touched an all-time high of $5,589 on January 28 before settling above $5,100 in early March[2]. In this environment, five companies are developing gold assets with the potential to deliver low-cost production: Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC), West Red Lake Gold (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF), Scorpio Gold (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF), and Cambria Gold Mines (TSXV: CAMB) (OTC: AOTVF).

Development-stage companies with low-cost resources and proximity to infrastructure are attracting acquisition interest from larger producers seeking to replace depleting reserves at favorable economics.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has completed drilling and received all analytical results from its recent program at the Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania, confirming mineralization extends well beyond the current pit design at Area C. The results strengthen confidence in the geological model and represent a step toward final pit optimization and development planning as the company advances toward construction readiness.

Twenty-one holes were completed, with highlights including 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 meters from 169.75 meters depth, 9.31 g/t over 2.45 meters from 130 meters, and 6.96 g/t over 2.56 meters from 132.80 meters. The drilling accomplished several objectives at once: it confirmed mineralization continues down-dip beneath the planned pit, it identified new zones to the east and west of the current design, and it delivered geotechnical data needed to finalize pit shell optimization.

"These results further validate Imwelo as a near-term production asset," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of LVG. "We have now demonstrated continuity of mineralization beyond the current pit design, both at depth and laterally, which strengthens confidence in the geological model underpinning our development plans."

The technical picture is tightening. Mineralization now shows geological continuity to over 250 meters vertical depth, compared to the historical resource limit of roughly 200 meters. The average vertical intersection depth from this program was approximately 120 meters, more than double the historical drilling depth of around 50 meters. That gives the company information below previously modeled limits and supports potential resource conversion from Inferred to Indicated classification.

Two dedicated geotechnical drill holes were completed, providing oriented core for detailed logging and rock mass characterization. The resulting data will support refinement of slope angles, wall support requirements, and ramp geometry, completing the in-pit geotechnical dataset required for final pit shell optimization.

It should be also noted that Atrium Research recently re-initiated coverage on Lake Victoria Gold with a BUY rating and a $0.50 per share target price, citing the path to production at Imwelo and strategic partnerships that could deliver cash through milestone payments and exploration success.

Imwelo sits just 12 kilometers from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Mine and is fully permitted for mine construction and production. The company previously completed geotechnical studies supporting consolidation of Area C into a single continuous open pit, while the Tembo Project delivered surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal mining sites.

With drilling complete and analytical results received, Lake Victoria Gold is moving methodically from definition toward execution.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) announced the final results of its 2025 grade control drill program at the Queensway Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, returning 71.8 g/t gold over 31.95 meters from the Iceberg excavation zone and 51.3 g/t gold over 3.40 meters from the Keats excavation. The results confirm high-grade gold continuity at near-surface depths targeted for early open pit mining in the company's 2025 PEA Phase 1 mine plan.

"These final results from our highly successful 2025 grade control drill program at the Keats and Iceberg excavations continue to deliver consistently high gold grades over broad widths, returning some of the best intercepts we have drilled to date at Queensway," said Melissa Render, President of New Found Gold. "We continue to systematically de-risk Queensway, as demonstrated by the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization in these at-surface zones targeted for early open pit mining in our 2025 PEA Phase 1 mine plan."

Queensway covers 119 square kilometers of prospective ground in central Newfoundland. The 2026 drill program is underway with four rigs targeting resource conversion and expansion across multiple high-grade zones along the Appleton Fault Zone.

West Red Lake Gold (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) reported drill results from underground drilling at its Madsen Mine in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, intersecting 219.73 g/t gold over 4.8 meters, 148.36 g/t gold over 3.0 meters, and 133.13 g/t gold over 2.5 meters in the Austin 904 Complex. The results define a new high-grade zone at depth with potential for inclusion in near-term mine planning.

"The underground drills at Madsen continue to deliver impressive results from the 904 Complex in lower Austin , unlocking significant upside at depth," said Shane Williams, President and CEO of WRLG "We are implementing the same strategy at 904 where drilling will continue to define this area during 2026 to bring into consideration for mine design and production in early 2027."

The Madsen Mine is a permitted, fully serviced underground gold mine with existing infrastructure including a 800 tonne-per-day processing facility. The company is focused on restarting production as it continues to define additional high-grade zones across the property.

Scorpio Gold (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) announced drill results from step-out drilling at its Manhattan District Project in Nevada, intersecting 49.62 meters grading 3.14 g/t gold, including 22.81 g/t gold over 4.24 meters. The results extend high-grade mineralization along the Zanzibar Trend beyond the 2025 Inferred Resource pit shell and confirm potential for meaningful resource expansion.

"Phase Two drilling is now stepping outside the main mineralized trend at Manhattan, and these results demonstrate the strike potential of high-grade mineralization beyond the 2025 Inferred Resource pit shell," said Harrison Pokrandt, VP of Exploration for Scorpio Gold. "We are beginning to unlock a new zone along the 8.5-kilometre mineralized structural corridor at Manhattan, and these intercepts confirm potential for meaningful resource expansion both along strike and across multiple structures within the district."

The Manhattan District is a past-producing gold property with existing permits and infrastructure in Nye County, Nevada. The company has completed 46 drill holes totaling over 15,000 meters in its Phase Two program, with 11 holes still pending assay results.

Cambria Gold Mines (TSXV: CAMB) (OTC: AOTVF) reported results from drilling at the Premier Gold Project in northwestern British Columbia, intersecting 20.7 g/t gold and 50.1 g/t silver over 15.9 meters at the Big Missouri Extension. The results identify high-grade gold mineralization proximal to existing deposits with strong resource expansion potential.

"The identification of high-grade gold mineralization proximal to the Big Missouri and PNL deposits demonstrates the strong resource expansion potential at the Premier Gold Project," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Cambria Gold Mines. "Our 2026 drilling program has recently commenced and will target upgrading and expansion of current Mineral Resources."

The Premier Gold Project is a past-producing mine complex with extensive existing infrastructure in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The company recently restructured and rebranded from Ascot Resources, refocusing on resource expansion and development planning at the permitted site.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

CONTACT:

EQUITY INSIDER

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. Equity Insider is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca media corp, who has been paid a fee for an advertising from a shareholder of the Company (333,333 unrestricted shares). MIQ has not been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising or digital media, but the owner/operators of MIQ also co-owns Baystreet.ca Media Corp. ("BAY"). There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ on behalf of BAY has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company Cautionary Note on Production Decision: The Company cautions that it has not completed a feasibility study on the Imwelo Project that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Company's production decision. In particular, there is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that planned production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, but are not limited to, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational or permitting risks.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2840019/Equity_Insider_Logo.jpg