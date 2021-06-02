QUÉBEC, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $34.8 million—made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed that was announced on March 22—4,340 households in the Haut-Saint-François RCM and the Val-Saint-François RCM will have access to Cogeco high-speed Internet services by September 2022.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead; Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec) and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; François Jacques, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (municipal affairs) and Member of the National Assembly for Mégantic; André Bachand, Member of the National Assembly for Richmond; and Johanne Hinse, General Manager for Quebec and Vice-President of Programming and Community Relations at Cogeco.

Cogeco will receive a combined amount of $31.7 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 4,340 households. The investment announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the following municipalities:

Haut-Saint-François RCM: Ascot Corner Bury Chartierville Cookshire-Eaton Dudswell Hampden La Patrie Lingwick Newport Saint-Isidore-de-Clifton Scotstown Weedon Westbury Val-Saint-François RCM: Cleveland Melbourne Richmond Saint-Claude Saint-Denis-de-Brompton Saint-François-Xavier-de-Brompton Stoke Val-Joli Windsor

Over the next few weeks, Cogeco will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered essential today in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

Quotes

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Canadians to high-speed Internet has never been more important. Our government is therefore investing heavily to connect all households and businesses in the Eastern Townships by September 2022. With this announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we're increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in every corner of the province."

– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"The Estrie region and all Quebec regions need to have access to a reliable Internet connection and to digital broadband services. By investing in these projects as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, our government is helping expand access to high-speed Internet while stimulating economic growth and creating good jobs in our regions."

– Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec) and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"Our ambitious goal is to provide all Quebec residents with high-speed Internet access by September 2022. Today's announcement is another step in the right direction! The partnership agreement with Cogeco will allow for the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure in the Estrie region, which will guarantee access to reliable, effective high-speed Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"All Quebecers in all regions need access to high-speed Internet. It's an essential tool, not only for work and study but also entertainment. Today's announcement demonstrates that our government is delivering on its commitment, and this partnership with Cogeco will finally give all residents access to suitable services."

– André Bachand, Member of the National Assembly for Richmond

"Today's announcement demonstrates the willingness of our government and its partners to rightly connect Quebec. In a rural region such as Mégantic, finally giving residents access to quality high-speed Internet services is more than just a priority. Our Premier, François Legault, made a commitment to do so and I supported his actions, driving home the realities of rural living. I'm very happy to collaborate in this deployment. I would like to thank all the elected officials and partners for their collaboration on this important issue over the past few months."

– François Jacques, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing (municipal affairs) and Member of the National Assembly for Mégantic

"We're proud to participate in this major project to provide high-speed Internet access to residents of Le Val-Saint-François. Announcements like this one serve to reaffirm the values that we hold dear: to be at the heart of our communities, to connect them and to support them in their economic and social development. We're committed to accelerating the expansion of our robust network within the scheduled September 2022 time frame."

– Johanne Hinse, General Manager for Quebec and Vice-President of Programming and Community Relations at Cogeco

Quick facts

Operation High Speed will ensure connectivity for 150,000 households, notably through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible by an equal investment of $826 .3 million from the governments of Canada and Quebec .

.3 million from the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2 .75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Marie-Pier Baril, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, 613-295-8123, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]; Antoine Tousignant, Media Relations Lead, Ministère du Conseil exécutif, 418-999-3029; Alexandra Roy, Political Attaché, Office of the Premier, 819-212-0459; Anastasia Unterner, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Cogeco Connexion, 514-241-7262, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

