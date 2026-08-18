$25,000 Grant Supports Indigenous Entrepreneurs Across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canadian health and wellness company, nomz, is supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses for the seventh year in a row.

Before founding nomz in 2013, Jana Zaibak spent a transformative summer in Moose Factory, Ontario, interning at a summer camp and living with the Moose Cree community.

The summer was deeply meaningful. Jana went there to support the community, but came away feeling she had been given so much in return. "People would ask me what I taught them," Jana recalled, "and I would say, 'No – they taught me.'"

One night, looking up at the stars, Jana had a profound feeling that her life was about to change, and it did.

That experience helped shape nomz – a company created to nourish Canadians with simple, organic, genuinely delicious snacks – and inspired a commitment to give back.

The grant supports Indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses across Canada, with applications opening each year on July 1.

"That summer gave me so much, and I've carried that gratitude with me ever since," said Jana. "We're fortunate to live and build our business on this land, and we know it was not ours to begin with. This grant is a small way we can give back and support Indigenous entrepreneurs."

This year, one Indigenous entrepreneur or Indigenous-owned business will receive $25,000 to help bring a business idea to life or to grow an existing business. Applications undergo a thorough review by a committee of Indigenous community members, including past nomz grant recipients. Candidates are evaluated on community impact and business growth potential. Applications close September 1 – less than two weeks away. The 2026 recipient will be announced September 30.

Past grant recipients include Authentically Rooted Wellness, My Breast Day, Tradish, Bear Island Maple Syrup, Kwey Cuisine, Sapling & Flint, and Endaayaan Awejaa.

To apply before the September 1 deadline, visit nomz.com/pages/25k-grant

About nomz

nomz is an independently owned company built around quality ingredients, high standards, and a belief that eating well should also be genuinely delicious. nomz crafts organic date and nut-based bites, nut butters, nut flours, and chocolate popsicles without refined sugar or fillers, all manufactured in its own GFSI-certified, certified-organic facility. Products are sold directly online and through retail partners across Canada and the U.S., including Whole Foods in Ontario, Loblaws locations across Canada, and Erewhon in California.

SOURCE nomz

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