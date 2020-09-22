$2.3 million donated by Beer Store customers to health centres and food banks across Ontario

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Beer Store customers from every corner of the province opened their hearts and their wallets to help drive a total $2.3 million donation to hospital and food banks since the pandemic began.

Beginning last March 17, the Beer Store announced that consumers returning empties for recycling could choose to donate their proceeds from $0.10 or $0.20 per container to Health Care Centres and Foodbanks within their own communities, as selected by our store managers and employees across the province.

"We thank the people of Ontario for their incredible generosity. To donate their returns in such large numbers clearly demonstrates how much they want to show their support for people working at local Health Centres and Foodbanks," said Beer Store President Ted Moroz.

For more information about how the Beer Store is responding during the COVID-19 crisis, and to view a full list of all regional donations made through the Beer Store's recycling program, please visit our website at www.thebeerstore.ca.

"We'd like to thank all our customers for their patience and community spirit at this extraordinary time," Moroz said. "They've demonstrated that we truly are all in this together."

SOURCE The Beer Store

For further information: Bill Walker, [email protected], 416-624-3936

