QUÉBEC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a total investment of $2.1 million, made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 140 households in the Portneuf RCM will have access to TELUS high-speed Internet services by September 2022. The announcement was made today by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Québec; Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert; Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; Vincent Caron, Member of the National Assembly for Portneuf; and Marie-Christine D'Amours, Vice-President, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec, TELUS.

TELUS will receive a combined amount of $1.09 million from the two levels of government to support the deployment of high-speed Internet services to 140 households. The investment announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the municipalities of Deschambault-Grondines, Portneuf, Saint-Casimir and Saint-Thuribe.

Over the next few weeks, TELUS will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no household will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are essential in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' economic and social development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online retail and telework.

Quotes

"This announcement marks a major step forward on this issue in Quebec. Thanks to this Ottawa-Quebec partnership, which also brings together Internet service providers, we will break down the technical barriers we have been dealing with since 2015. Together, we will ensure every household in the Portneuf RCM has access to high-speed Internet by September 2022."

– Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Québec

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting Quebecers to high-speed Internet has never been more important. That's why our government is investing to connect households in the Portneuf RCM by September 2022. With this announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we're increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of Quebecers in every corner of the province."

– Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"Your government keeps its promises. We recently announced historic investments to connect all our citizens to high-speed Internet by next year, and now we're working toward that goal in Portneuf. The pandemic has made us all realize that a reliable connection is essential for going about our daily business. Our Capitale-Nationale needs to be at the cutting edge of technology."

– Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Public Security, Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert

"Our ambitious goal is to provide high-speed Internet access to all Quebec households by September 2022. Today's announcement is another step in the right direction. The partnership agreement with TELUS will allow for the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure in the Portneuf RCM, which will guarantee access to reliable, high-performance Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"Throughout the pandemic, we've seen the importance of having a good Internet connection, especially for teleworking and distance learning. I'm extremely proud to be able to announce the connection of additional households in Portneuf as a result of much advocacy work. Commitment and collaboration are what make it possible to solve issues, and that's why I salute everyone involved in this process. We are not only increasing the potential for economic growth but also helping improve the quality of life of Portneuf residents."

– Vincent Caron, Member of the National Assembly for Portneuf

"Our team of over 500 people in the Capitale-Nationale is committed to actively deploying our networks and participating in our regions' economic recovery with the governments of Quebec and Canada. We want to create a better future by putting our technology at the service of our communities. In the territory we serve, 93% of businesses and families already have access to our PureFibre network, and we are continuing our joint investments to connect all homes to high-speed Internet by September 2022."

– Marie-Christine D'Amours, Vice-President, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec, TELUS

Quick facts

Operation High Speed will ensure service to 150,000 households, notably through unprecedented agreements with six of the biggest telecommunications companies. This is made possible by an equal investment of $826.3 million by the governments of Canada and Quebec .

by the governments of and . The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

