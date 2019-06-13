$111,000 raised for Candlelighters at Alterna's Annual Golf Classic

OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Alterna Savings and Credit Union Ltd. (Alterna) raised an outstanding $111,000 for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Programs at Alterna's 15th Annual Charity Golf Classic. Hosted at the GreyHawk Golf Club, the contributions of Alterna, the event sponsors, and the 141 golfers in attendance will benefit over 300 families struggling with the emotional strain and financial difficulty of childhood cancer.

"Showing concern and caring for our communities is central to who we are," said Rob Paterson, President & CEO of Alterna. "By donating our time and profits for a higher purpose, we are making a difference in the lives of families in the National Capital Region. We are very proud supporters of Candlelighters and the work they are doing to ease the emotional and financial stress of childhood cancer. To date, we have donated over $500,000 to the cause."

The Golf Classic proceeds are going towards the Candlelighters E-reader Program. E-readers help young cancer patients continue with their academic endeavours. For parents and caregivers, the E-readers provide access to childhood cancer resources that reduce their stress by providing them with a sense of control.

"Alterna's gift will help every parent who hears the words, 'your child has cancer.'" Explained, Jocelyn Lamont, Executive Director at Candlelighters. "While families are experiencing the sad reality of a childhood cancer diagnosis, the devastating uncertainty, and the crippling anxiety of not knowing what will happen next – Alterna's gift will bring relief and hope for the future. We are truly appreciative of their commitment to the communities they serve."

About Alterna Savings

Alterna Savings (Alterna) has been the Good in Banking for 111 years! Alterna is made up of Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alterna Bank. Together, we have $8 billion in assets under management.

As the first full-service, member-owned co-operative financial institution outside Quebec, Alterna Savings shares our expertise with more than 166,000 members through a network of 35 branches across Ontario, that includes our partners Toronto Municipal Employees' Savings and City Savings Credit Union, as well as our call centre and digital channels. Our members and customers also benefit from industry leading online brokerage and investment management services and have access to the largest surcharge-free ATM network in Canada through THE EXCHANGE® Network, with over 3,700 ATMs to serve them.

