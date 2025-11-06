$10 Million Gift from Krawczyk Family Foundation Expands Indigenous Youth and Family Camp in Kenora

KENORA, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Krawczyk Family Foundation has announced a transformative $10 million gift to the Ma'mo'weh Wii'soo'ka'tiwin Foundation to expand and sustain the MWG Youth and Family Wellness Camp operated by the Kenora Chiefs Advisory member First Nations.

Grounded in Anishinaabe teachings, the camp provides Indigenous youth and families with year-round access to land-based, therapeutic, and recreational programming. Through sport and land-based healing, the camp also fosters unity and connection, bringing Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities together in the spirit of healing and reconciliation. In 2024, it welcomed more than 15,000 participants, including youth campers, school groups, and local families.

"It was deeply inspiring to visit the camp and witness the powerful healing taking place," said Alex Sherman Krawczyk, founder of the Krawczyk Family Foundation. "From the Elder's teaching lodge to the equine therapy centre and community kitchen, you can feel the strength of culture, nature, and connection all around. This camp is truly life changing and I'm honoured to help it grow."

This historic donation will:

Fund three years of operational programming, ensuring more than 45,000 youth and their families can participate in Indigenous cultural and wellness activities.

Establish the Honey Bear Healing Garden and Outdoor Classroom, dedicated to the memory of Honey and Dr. Barry Sherman, parents of Foundation founder Alex Sherman Krawczyk.

The camp's new indoor riding arena will be named the Krawczyk Family Equine Therapy Centre in recognition of the Foundation's generosity.

"Our programs, grounded in Anishnaabe teachings and led by community staff, Elders, and Knowledge Keepers, are transforming the lives of Indigenous children and youth by building confidence, resilience, and cultural pride," explained Stefanie Bryant, Executive Director, MWG Youth & Family Wellness Camp. "The generosity of Alex and the Krawczyk Family Foundation allows us to strengthen this impact and extend it to even more children and families across the region."

"Alex's gift is a tribute to the power of partnerships to further truth and reconciliation," said Kathleen Wynne, Chair and President of the Ma'mo'weh Wii'soo'ka'tiwin Foundation. "Together, we are giving Indigenous youth the leadership skills and confidence they need to build a better future for themselves and their communities."

