QUÉBEC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Thanks to a $1.67-million joint investment made as part of Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, 310 households in the La Mitis RCM will have access to high-speed Internet services by September 2022. The project will be implemented by TELUS.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine; the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier; Caroline Proulx, Quebec's Minister of Tourism, Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region; Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford; and Marie-Christine D'Amours, Vice-President, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec, TELUS.

TELUS will receive $874,785 in government funding to connect 310 households to high-speed Internet. The investment announced will accelerate the deployment of reliable, high-performance infrastructure in the municipalities of Grand-Métis, Métis-sur-Mer, Mont-Joli, Sainte-Flavie and Sainte-Luce.

Over the next few weeks, TELUS will take an inventory of the targeted regions to ensure that no households will be left without service.

High-speed Internet services are considered indispensable in a modern society like Quebec's. Access to high-performance, reliable and affordable Internet services is at the core of communities' socio-economic development. The projects funded under Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed are a key part of the digital shift in Quebec and will promote access to telemedicine, distance learning, entertainment, online shopping and telework.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that connecting all Quebecers to high-speed Internet has never been more important. That's why our government is investing to connect households in the La Mitis RCM by September 2022. With this historic announcement, and thanks to our good collaboration with the Government of Quebec, we're increasing the potential for economic growth and helping improve the quality of life of people living here in the La Mitis region."

– The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"The pandemic has highlighted a digital divide. It's inconceivable that in 2021, children can't connect to their classes remotely or do their homework. That's why Ottawa and Quebec are teaming up and investing heavily to connect almost all households by the fall of 2022. We won't let up on this work as long as there are people in Canada who don't have access to high-speed Internet."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and, Leader of the Government in the House of CommonsandCommons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

“This is excellent news for the La Mitis RCM. The investments announced are unprecedented and demonstrate the extent to which the deployment of high-speed Internet services in the regions is a priority for the Quebec government. The service has clearly become essential, not only to ensure the economic development of the regions but also to support the vitality of our communities. And the need has become even more critical during the pandemic. I am proud of our government’s progress.”

– Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism, Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region, Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and Member of the National Assembly for Berthier

"Our ambitious goal is to provide high-speed Internet access to the entire Quebec population by September 2022. Today's announcement is another step in the right direction! The partnership agreement with TELUS will allow for the deployment of cutting-edge infrastructure in the La Mitis RCM, which will guarantee access to reliable and high-performance Internet services. We are investing heavily to make Quebec a leader in connectivity."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

"Our 1,400 team members in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region are committed to actively deploying our networks and participating in our regions' economic recovery with the governments of Quebec and Canada. We want to create a better future by putting our technology at the service of our communities. In the territory we serve, 93% of businesses and families already have access to our PureFibre network, and we are continuing to invest jointly with governments to reach 99% of homes by the end of 2022."

– Marie-Christine D'Amours, Vice-President, Consumer Solutions and Customer Experience in Quebec, TELUS

Some 148,000 households will be connected thanks to Canada–Quebec Operation High Speed, in addition to the 66,000 households already covered by other Government of Canada and Government of Quebec programs.

and Government of programs. The Government of Canada has allocated billions of dollars to Internet infrastructure in rural and remote regions, including $2.75 billion as part of the Universal Broadband Fund, of which $1 billion comes from Budget 2021.

