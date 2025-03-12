$1.5 Million Prize Pool Up for Grabs: CoinW Launches Season 2 of the LALIGA Trading Challenge

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- CoinW, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of Season 2 of the LALIGA Trading Challenge, as part of its landmark partnership with LALIGA, Spain's premier football league and a global symbol of sporting excellence.

Where Crypto Meets Football: Trade Like a Champion, Win Like a Pro

CoinW Launches Season 2 of the LALIGA Trading Challenge

Following the overwhelming success of the first season, the total prize pool has now been boosted by 50% to a massive $1.5 million, offering users even more ways to win. With a mix of yield battles, trading volume rewards, lucky draws, and passive income opportunities, this competition is designed to make every trade count — whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started.

This campaign is another bold step in the CoinW x LALIGA alliance, combining the high-intensity world of football with the strategic thrill of crypto trading. Just as LALIGA delivers non-stop action on the pitch, CoinW delivers a high-stakes arena for traders worldwide.

"LALIGA stands for passion, excellence, and elite competition — values that resonate strongly with our trading community," said the head of marketing of CoinW. "With this challenge, we're bringing that same energy to the world of crypto, where every trade is a chance to shine."

Highlights of the Competition: Four Ways to Win Big

1. Futures ROI Battle – $500,000 in Rewards for Top Traders

Trade CoinW's USDT-margined perpetual futures and climb the ROI leaderboard. The top 300 traders will split a $500,000 prize pool, with the first-place winner receiving $40,000 USDT in mega coupons and $50,000 USDT in super bonuses.

Fair Play Note: In case of identical ROIs, higher trading volume takes priority in rankings.

2. Spot & Futures Volume Challenge – Up to $10,000 Per User

Not just about ROI — total volume matters too. With seven volume milestones from $500K to $100 million USDT, users can unlock escalating rewards.

For example:

Reach $500K in futures trading = $50 USDT reward

in futures trading = $50 USDT reward Reach $100M in total trading = $10 ,000 USDT reward

3. Lucky Draw – 100% Guaranteed Prizes, Up to 31 Chances Per User

Every participant gets at least one prize, and every additional trade brings you closer to more rewards:

1 draw for signing up

+1 draw for every $20K USDT in futures or $5K USDT in spot volume

USDT in spot volume Max 5 draws per day; up to 31 total chances

Prizes include: gold bars, LALIGA merch, mega coupons, DOGE tokens, and more!

4. Passive Income Boost – 6.8% Yield + Surprise Airdrops

Buy & hold with CoinW Earn products (USDT, BTC, ETH) to enjoy:

Fixed annualized yield up to 3%, plus

Airdrop bonuses worth up to 3.8% in trending tokens

Extra rewards up to $25 USDT based on your total subscription amount

New Season, New Rewards — Start Trading Today

This challenge is more than a competition — it's a celebration of community, strategy, and opportunity. Whether you're in it for the thrill of trading or the chance to win exclusive LALIGA rewards, there's something for everyone.

Eligibility: Open to all global users with a minimum total trading volume of $5 ,000 USDT

,000 USDT Registration Required: Only trades made after signing up on the event page will count

on the event page will count Duration: March 10 – April 10, 2025

– Reward Distribution: Within 10 working days after the event; physical rewards require prompt delivery information

Join the LALIGA Trading Challenge Now and Win Your Share of $1.5 Million!

